OnePlus 5 is compatible with Freedom Mobile’s Band 66 LTE network

Jun 20, 2017

12:48 PM EDT

9 comments

Freedom Mobile subscribers now have access to yet another premium handset that will work on the company’s Band 66 LTE network.

The OnePlus 5 — which boasts a premium dual-camera setup, Snapdragon 835 chipset and up to 8GB RAM — will not be stocked on shelves at Freedom (or any Canadian carrier), but its support of LTE Band 66 means Canadian users can access 4G speeds through the discount brand, which operates in Ontario and Western Canada.

The first premium handset — and the first smartphone period — to launch on the carrier’s new LTE network was the LG V20, which was followed by Samsung’s Galaxy S8 and S8+, and the LG G6. In total, the carrier now offers nine LTE-ready Android devices.

Freedom Mobile first launched its relatively speedy Band 66 LTE in November 2016.

Comments

  • Blair Davis

    This is great news!

  • Raj Brar

    I think you won’t have Wifi calling and VoLTE support though

    • Brandon Arneson

      probably not since it comes to your phone as a software update which im still waiting to get on my Samsung Galaxy A5 thats LTE Ready and purchased from Freedom Mobile.

  • Brandon Arneson

    This is great news, i already have the LTE Ready Samsung Galaxy A5 so i am all set for their LTE which has been in Edmonton Alberta for over a month, im also on their best plan which is the Everywhere59 plan that includes free canada and usa roaming.

    • Raj Brar

      Just ordered the A5 2017. How do you like it?

    • Brandon Arneson

      I love the phone, its always fast it never lags, I am using it with the powersave mode setup on the mid setting and I have the maximum brightness limited to 80% with the device performance limited as well to maximize battery life and i am also using automatic brightness. The battery life is outstanding with this phone with the settings i mentioned that im using. It tells me that from a full charge i can get up to 13 hours and 6 minutes off one charge. LTE data also uses less power since i read online that this phone can get up to 16 hours of LTE internet use,13 hours of 3G internet use and 18 hours of wifi internet use.

    • Raj Brar

      How’s the speed of Freedom LTE vs their 4G, assuming you tried both.

  • Waiting for the iPhone to join the band 66 party

    • Brandon Arneson

      when it does their best plan they have is the $59 everywhere plan that includes free canada and usa roaming so your covered outside their coverage areas, its great for people who dont travel much or even if they do travel because all you have to do is make 50% of your usage on the home network over 3 month periods to keep this plan, basically thats what i do every month before i roam and ive been perfectly fine. Ive had free roaming in my service since May2015 because i got on the Alberta only Cross Canada49 plan so ive been able to keep the two roaming plans ive been on for the last 2 years its not hard to do. I switched to the Everywhere59 plan before i got the Samsung Galaxy A5 so that when i bought the phone I already did the plan switch to have LTE on the home network and LTE roaming in addition to 3G roaming.