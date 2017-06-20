News
PREVIOUS|

OnePlus 5 Canadian pricing and availability

Jun 20, 2017

12:45 PM EDT

6 comments

OnePlus’ follow-up to the popular OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, the OnePlus 5, has arrived, and it comes bearing a variety of new features.

The most impressive of which is a new dual-camera system that features 16 and 20-megapixel sensors. Elsewhere, with a Snapdragon 835 processor and up to 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus 5 is no slouch. For a full list of specs, as well as information on availability, read on.

Specs

Availability

The OnePlus 5 is available unlocked directly from the online OnePlus store starting today, June 20th, using a special code revealed during the unveiling livestream, which is “Clearer Photos”. On June 27th, OnePlus will open OnePlus 5 orders to all consumers.

Pricing

The OnePlus 5 is available in two different configurations.

The entry-level ‘Slate Gray’ model costs $649 CAD and ships with 6GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.

For $719 CAD, Canadian consumers can get also buy the ‘Midnight Black’ model. It includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.

Canadian carrier compatibility

While no Canadian carrier plans to sell the OnePlus 5, the phone is compatible with all major networks across this country, including Rogers, Fido, Bell, Virgin Mobile, Telus, Koodo, Videotron and Freedom Mobile.

In terms of band support, the OnePlus 5 supports the following:

  • FDD LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 66
  • TDD LTE: 38, 39, 40 and 41
  • TD-SCDMA: 34 and 39
  • UMTS: 1, 2, 4, 5 and 8
  • CDMA: BC0
  • GSM: 850, 900, 1800 and 1900 MHz

Related Articles

News

Jun 19, 2017

6:08 PM EDT

Rogers offers variety of deals on iPhone, internet and more for Canada 150

Syrup Community

Jun 20, 2017

1:06 PM EDT

Poll: Are you buying the new OnePlus 5?

News

Jun 19, 2017

8:25 PM EDT

Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [June 19 – 25]

News

Jun 20, 2017

12:48 PM EDT

OnePlus 5 is compatible with Freedom Mobile’s Band 66 LTE network

Comments

  • Dimitri

    The all new iPhone One Plus 5! I wonder how long Apple will take to create a lawsuit on the design of the OnePlus 5

    • Russ

      I think it’s pretty clear at this point that manufacturers don’t really care, because virtually every phone shares some resemblance to another phone. The only ones who make an issue out of it are consumers and media.

      Regardless of who makes your phone, all that really matters is that you like it.

    • Goldfinch

      very similar to iphone!! It is rectangular with rounded edges and antenna top and bottom. If you go back a bit you will find that iphone 6 copied HTC M7 and go back further and every slab phone copies from another.

  • Roger

    The price is not as bad as I thought it would be. I’ll keep my LG G6, though.

  • DaBruuzer

    Impressed they were able to hold the price increase down. $649.00 is a very good price for the hardware.

  • Felix

    Would have liked water proofing