OnePlus 5 Canadian pricing and availability

OnePlus’ follow-up to the popular OnePlus 3 and OnePlus 3T, the OnePlus 5, has arrived, and it comes bearing a variety of new features.
The most impressive of which is a new dual-camera system that features 16 and 20-megapixel sensors. Elsewhere, with a Snapdragon 835 processor and up to 8GB of RAM, the OnePlus 5 is no slouch. For a full list of specs, as well as information on availability, read on.
Specs
Availability
The OnePlus 5 is available unlocked directly from the online OnePlus store starting today, June 20th, using a special code revealed during the unveiling livestream, which is “Clearer Photos”. On June 27th, OnePlus will open OnePlus 5 orders to all consumers.
Pricing
The OnePlus 5 is available in two different configurations.
The entry-level ‘Slate Gray’ model costs $649 CAD and ships with 6GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage.
For $719 CAD, Canadian consumers can get also buy the ‘Midnight Black’ model. It includes 8GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage.
Canadian carrier compatibility
While no Canadian carrier plans to sell the OnePlus 5, the phone is compatible with all major networks across this country, including Rogers, Fido, Bell, Virgin Mobile, Telus, Koodo, Videotron and Freedom Mobile.
In terms of band support, the OnePlus 5 supports the following:
- FDD LTE: 1, 2, 3, 4, 5, 7, 8, 12, 17, 18, 19, 20, 25, 26, 28, 29, 30 and 66
- TDD LTE: 38, 39, 40 and 41
- TD-SCDMA: 34 and 39
- UMTS: 1, 2, 4, 5 and 8
- CDMA: BC0
- GSM: 850, 900, 1800 and 1900 MHz
