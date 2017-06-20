Nintendo Switch’s biggest system update yet is now available

The Nintendo Switch‘s largest system update to date is now live.
Called version 3.00, the update brings a slew of new settings options, as well as some stability improvements.
Perhaps the most notable new feature is an option for users to track misplaced Joy-Cons using the Switch console. The new “Find Controller” section will bring up all connected Joy-Cons on the display, and selecting specific controllers will cause them to vibrate.
Amusingly, users can tap the screen to make the Joy-Cons vibrate in different ways, effectively serving as a makeshift musical device.
- The option to add friends from Nintendo 3DS and Wii U Friend Lists
- Receive notifications when Friends go online
- The ability to use a Pro Controller with a wired USB cable
- Improvements made to prevent unintended HDMI input change with certain TVs while the console is docked in Sleep Mode
- Resolution to an issue that caused game software updates to fail, which prevented software from starting
The full list of changes can be found here.
On its support site, Nintendo says the update will download automatically when an internet-connected Switch is booted up, but users can also manually enable the feature by going to Settings > System > System Update.
In other Switch news, Nintendo recently revealed titles coming to the system in 2017 and beyond at E3, including Metroid Prime 4 and a mainline Pokémon game. In the meantime, Switch owners have Super Mario Odyssey to look forward to this October, which may just be the iconic plumber’s most unique adventure yet.
Via: Polygon
