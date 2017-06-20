Netflix rolls out children’s interactive storytelling content to iOS devices and smart TVs

Netflix has launched a new interactive children’s show, “Puss in Book: Trapped in an Epic Tale,” in which users are able to choose the paths that the characters take.
The programming is available today, June 20th, on iOS and smart TV platforms globally — Netflix website, Android Devices, Chromecast and Apple TV is yet to come.
This form of interactive storytelling will allow viewers to watch the same show, over and over again with a variety of endings. Netflix’s use of the form makes choose-you-own-adventure storytelling — usually a hallmark of video games — more accessible to kids.
Following Puss in Book, Netflix is also planning to release “Buddy Thunderstruck: The Maybe Pile” in July and “Stretch Armstrong: Breakout” in 2018.
This isn’t the first time interactive programming has been on Netflix; senior vice president of original series Cindy Holland noted in March that the Netflix Original cartoon Kong, which debuted in April of 2016 also followed the choose-your-own-adventure format.
At the time, Holland stated that the feature is something they are not experimenting with adult dramas.
While we shouldn’t expect shows like Marvel’s Defenders to feature interactive storytelling anytime soon, for now, the feature will allow children to have even more fun doing what kids do best: watching the same programs, over and over again.
