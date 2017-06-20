News
PREVIOUS|

Google Home is launching in Canada without multi-user support

Jun 20, 2017

2:54 PM EDT

1 comments

Despite multi-user support coming to the U.S. version of Google Home a number of months ago, the feature won’t be available in Canada when the device goes on sale on June 26th, at least not yet.

In the U.S., Google Home is capable of identifying the various voice of people you live with, adding support for up to six different individual users on a single device.

This allows the IoT smart home voice-activated assistant to cater its answers to each person, tailoring the data it pulls. It also means that you aren’t hearing someone else’s calendar appointments when you ask for a schedule summary.

Google Home utilizes a neural network to identify individual users, learning how they speak and identifying their voice. It is worth noting, however, that even with this functionality, Google Home still can’t separate an individual users’ personal and work accounts.

Google Canada says multi-user support is set to come to the Canadian version of Google Home eventually, it’s just unclear when.

We’ll have more on Google Home next week when the device hits Canadian store shelves.

Related Articles

News

Jun 14, 2017

10:37 AM EDT

Google has sold approximately 1 million Pixel smartphones, according to Play Store downloads

News

Jun 2, 2017

10:25 AM EDT

Google Home to release in Canada on June 26th, pre-orders now open

News

Jun 19, 2017

12:26 PM EDT

Google outlines four steps it’s taking to combat extremist on YouTube

News

May 17, 2017

1:41 PM EDT

Google Home is coming to Canada this summer

Comments

  • Denis S.

    I’ve been using one for 6 months now, bought in the USA, and have been anxiously waiting for Canadian support and its launch. I do not care for multi-user support, will never use or need that feature, the rest of my family couldn’t care less for my Google Home.