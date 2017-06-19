Surface Laptop owners can now revert back to Windows 10 S

While Microsoft has allowed Surface Laptop users to upgrade from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 Pro for free since the device’s recent launch, reverting back to the company’s limiting, education-focused operating system, was not a straightforward process.
Now, however, that’s no longer the case. Microsoft is now offering special software to restore Windows 10 S images to Surface Laptops. Given upgrading from Windows 10 S to Windows 10 is a process that only takes a few minutes, it’s unclear why the downgrade solution is significantly more complicated.
Microsoft’s Windows 10 S operating system is a new variant of Windows 10 that’s only compatible with apps that run from the Windows Store. Other manufacturers like HP, Acer and various PC makers, are also releasing low-cost laptops that take advantage of Windows 10 S.
While Windows 10 S is an interesting experiment, app support is already a significant issue for the platform. If app developers begin creating more apps for Microsoft’s education-focused operating system, however, it’s possible that it could become a viable, low-cost option to the standard version of Windows 10.
Via: The Verge
