Rogers offers variety of deals on iPhone, internet and more for Canada 150

2017 marks the 150th anniversary of Canada, and to celebrate, Rogers is offering promotions on a variety of products.
Below is a list of current deals, along with which customers are eligible to claim them and for how long they can do so:
HP 17.3″ laptop
While Rogers is promoting this deal, it’s actually being offered through The Shopping Channel.
The Hp 17.3″ Touch Notebook Amd A8 Quad Core (with apps) is regularly $859.99 on TSC but is currently available for $709.99. The notebook runs Windows 10 and features a 2.2 GHz processor with 8 GB RAM, AMD graphics and a 1 TB hard drive.
The deal ends on July 15th – find out more here.
iPhone 7
New and existing customers can get the iPhone 7 32 GB for $0 on select 2 year plans, as well as 2GB bonus data on select two-year Share Everything plans. The deal ends July 4th and be claimed in-store or online.
Rogers Ignite Internet
For a limited time, new Rogers customers can get Ignite 150 Unlimited Internet for $69.99/month for 12 months. Rogers says the package offers download speeds that are up to 3x faster than their main competitor’s widely available speeds.
The deal ends on June 30th and can be claimed in-store or by calling 1-844-854-0285.
Rogers Platinum Mastercard
New customers can get 50 percent off the first 3 months of Sportsnet NOW and the first seven days free of when signed up with a Rogers Platinum MasterCard. As well, Rogers says that those who sign up for its MasterCard will receive $75 in cash back rewards. This bonus is available to customers who make their first card purchase within 3 months of receiving their cards and activate a new primary or additional line on an eligible 2-year Share Everything plan.
- Rogers says customers will also receive:
four percent cash back rewards (earn unlimited cash back rewards on all purchases in a foreign currency)
- 1.75 percent cash back rewards on all Canadian purchases
- $29 annual waived for the first year (which will continue to be waived every year when a Rogers bill is set up as a pre-authorized payment
- free Rogers products and services, including Rogers, Fido, chatr, TSC, Texture and Toronto Blue Jays-related purchases
These promotions are only valid in-store until July 5th.
Small businesses
Rogers is offering several deals that are only for small businesses, such as the Samsung S8 or S8+ for $0 on select 2-year plans after an eligible trade-in. More information can be found here.
Texture
Rogers is offering new customers the opportunity to sign up for Texture Premium for $5 for three months. With the Texture app, customers can access over 200 digital magazines, including Vanity Fair, People, Rolling Stone and Maclean’s. Currently, it costs $9.99/month for Texture Basic and $14.99/month for Texture Premium.
It’s important to note that Rogers’ site says the deal ends July 5th, but further down the promotional listing states that the offer is available until July 17th. However, when clicking on the link to the Texture site, the full details for the promotion note that the deal is available until December 31st. It’s unclear which date is accurate. Sign up for Texture here.
The ‘Canada 150 Bundle’
With this bundle, new customers can includes internet, TV and home phone services for $99.99/month for 12 months.
Specifically, the bundle includes:
- Rogers Ignite 150 Unlimited Internet, which offers download speeds of up to 150 Mbps
- Select TV package (includes over 100 channels)
- Local home phone
- NextBoxTM HDPVR Terminal and Wi-Fi modem (a rental for 12 months)
Rogers says this leads to “guaranteed savings” of $77.98/month for 12 months, with regular price becoming $177.97/month thereafter. The deal runs until June 30th and can be claimed in-store or by calling 1-888-764-3771.
Source: Rogers
