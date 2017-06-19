With the reveal of the new Essential smartphone and the device lacking IP68 certification, it poses the question, how important is water resistance yo smartphones?
Over the past year, there have been a number of flagship devices that feature water resistance, including the Samsung Galaxy S8, iPhone 7, HTC U11, and others.
On the other hand, many recent have launched that don’t feature water resistance, including the Essential phone, Huawei P10, Moto G5, Xperia XA1 and others.
In this week’s poll, we ask, is water resistance a make or break feature when purchasing your next smartphone?
Comments
Pingback: Poll: How important is a water resistant smartphone? | Daily Update()