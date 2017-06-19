OnePlus reveals complete OnePlus 5 design in new TV teaser

With the OnePlus 5 launch date nearing on June 20th, the company is continuing its teasing in the form of an Indian television ad that shows off the front and back of the device, leaving very little to the imagination.
It’s already known that the next flagship killer from OnePlus will be powered by the Snapdragon 835, with its latest smartphone featuring dual cameras that allow users to capture images with significant bokeh (depth of field). In addition, the OnePlus 5 is set to feature subtle antenna lines, curved edges and will bring back the alert slider button on the side of the device.
During the ICC Champions Trophy cricket tournament in India, OnePlus aired its first TV spot featuring Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan, who quickly ‘unboxed’ the device, ending with a complete 360 profile of the OnePlus 5.
OnePlus will officially launch the OnePlus 5 on June 20th at 12:00pm EST.
Source: Android Central
