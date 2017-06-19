News
LG G6+ is an updated G6 with 128GB storage and 6GB of RAM

Jun 19, 2017

LG G6+ in blue, gold and black

On Monday, LG announced a new version of its latest G6 flagship called the G6+.

Rather than featuring a larger footprint, like the similarly named Galaxy S8+, the G6+ sees LG putting features that were previously exclusive across multiple different regional variants of the G6 into one package.

Outside of Korea, the G6 only came with 32GB of internal storage and did not ship with a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The G6+, meanwhile, features 128GB of internal storage and a 32-bit Hi-Fi Quad DAC. The phone will also ship with an unspecified pair of B&O Play headphones and 6GB of RAM, instead of 4GB.

In some countries, the G6+ will also come wireless charging support.

LG plans to sell the G6+ in “optical astro black,” “optical marine blue,” and “optical terra gold.” The latter two are new colour additions to the G6 family. They feature lenticular film that LG says produces a mesmeric optical effect. LG will also start to sell the standard G6 in these two colours.

We’ve reached out to LG to find out if the company plans to bring the G6+ to Canada. We’ll update this article when we hear back.

If you already own a G6, LG plans to update the phone next month with new features. Those features include facial unlocking, a low power consumption mode and a warning if the user covers one of the back cameras.

Update 10/06/17: LG confirmed to MobileSyrup that the LG G6+ will not be available in Canada.

Source: LG

Comments

  • Dimitri

    Wow LG. You made everyone buy the G6 and now release the same one but updated version not even 2 months after the G6 came out. Shows alot. Also if I got a G6, I would be more pissed off that LG didn’t release this before hand. What is LG thinking..

    • Garrett Cooper

      “You made everyone buy the G6”

      Lol, doubt that’s true. I know two people who have one.

    • Dimitri

      Yes but they bought the G6 without knowing this. Now they could have waited for this but LG as always screws up. Seems from the comment Zach made, it won’t be coming to Canada. Seems like LG Canada doesn’t want to bring anything here that’s good.

    • Zach Gilbert

      Doesn’t look like it will be making it’s way to Canada anyway. Sad, but true.

    • CodyS

      I mean… I got an amazing deal on the G6 and I’m not salty whatsoever. Sorry to say that audiophiles don’t listen to music on smartphones. We also don’t know where this phone will even be available.

  • Max Power

    128gb is pointless when you have an SD card.

    • Bruce Wayne

      128 GB is UFS 2.1 storage.

    • John Lofwire

      128 gb is not pointless when you are a gamer like me.

      most games wont install to SD unless its adopted as internal memory wich is not possible on lg and samsung devices..

  • bigshynepo

    Does it still have the same 3300 mah battery driving all this power?

    If so, expect to only get 6 hours of life out of it before having to borrow your friends’ Blackberry Keyone.

    • Garrett Cooper

      The troll is strong in this one….

    • John Lofwire

      indeed and blackberry keyone is very much underpowered phone.

      Each phone have different usages need.
      Pretty sure the blackberry keyone is made for office use and social media usages.
      LG G6 and such are made to be as fast as possible with powerful GPU for games.

      Try playing World of tank blitz with all graphic turn to max on the keyone… its be funny.