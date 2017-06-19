House of VR hosting ‘VR Proud’ event celebrating Pride Toronto

House of VR is hosting a VR Proud edition to celebrate Pride month.
Taking place on June 22nd, the event will include DJs, pride drinks, and a voguing walkoff. There will also be guest appearances from Toronto drag queen Gina Toniq and Project Runway season 1 winner Evan Biddell.
House of VR will feature 10 View units — 360-degree cinematic films — and 13 Play units, which include games and experiences in 1st person VR and 3rd person mixed reality, where players are green-screened into the game). Content will include popular VR games, VR experiences in art and design, tourism, entertainment, education, meditation, kids-focused content, and live sports.
Patrons are also encouraged to “dress like their future self.”
“The way we interact with art is changing in the 21st century,” said creative director Stephanie Payne. “Art is no longer personal, it’s become a shared experience.” House of VR wants to help facilitate that sharing, both in its funky futuristic layout, and online through video snippets of players in Mixed Reality.”
Tickets are available here.
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
Comments