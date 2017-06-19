Hootsuite launches lead-generation platform for sales reps as it doubles down on enterprises

Hootsuite has launched its Amplify for Selling platform designed to help sales teams embrace “social selling” by generating leads and helping build relationships that drive revenue.
Amplify for Selling allows sales reps to import contacts from their CRM, and get notifications about relevant conversations from their contacts so they can reach out in real-time. The mobile platform also allows users to see how leads have engaged with content by user, social network, and content category to see which content is resonating most with their audience.
“Sales reps are constantly under pressure to find and develop qualified leads in order to meet quota. Hootsuite’s Amplify for Selling solution empowers reps to leverage social to nurture and build rewarding relationships that can turn into closed deals, faster,” said Koka Sexton, Global Industry Principal at Hootsuite.
The platform is a complement to Hootsuite’s employee advocacy platform, Amplify. The company says that one of the biggest barriers to adoption of social selling solutions is low confidence in social engagement because of a lack of training on how to leverage social media for selling. Hootsuite is offering social selling education and certification through its Hootsuite Academy.
The company has been making major pushes in its enterprise offerings as of late, including the launch of a $5 million fund towards developers that create enterprise integrations on the platform. Hootsuite also recently launched a compliance solution for financial services companies.
This story was originally published on BetaKit.
