Contest: Win a Google Wi-Fi 3 Pack, courtesy of Acanac

Jun 19, 2017

10:25 AM EDT

6 comments

google wifi in box

We’re giving away a Google Wi-Fi 3 pack to one lucky winner, courtesy of our friends from Acanac who have just revamped their suite of Unlimited High Speed Internet services to now offer speeds of up to 250 Mbps, with prices for plans starting at only $29.

Google Wi-Fi is a mesh Wi-Fi system that can be used as a standalone router or can be paired with an existing router to tackle even the toughest Wi-Fi dead zones in your home.

To enter the contest, you’ll need to perform a few tasks through the Gleam app embedded within this article. If you have already completed a task, for example, if you’re currently following us on Twitter, be sure you mark that as complete as well. You can also check out this contest on the Acanac Facebook page.

The contest starts today, June 19th and ends June 30, 2017, at 11:59pm EST.

Win a Google Wifi Whole Home from Acanac and MobileSyrup

Comments

  • Jason

    would love to try a mesh system. free is even better =]

  • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

    Argh, this one is Facebook required.

    • Zach Gilbert

      You can signup with your email, you don’t need Facebook.

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      Hmm, earlier today it was that you need to “visit” the Acanac Facebook page first before the other entries show up, which requires an account.

  • JD

    Well this explains that Article for Acanac’s ULTRA HIGH SPEED internet.

  • Adam Olivero

    could add it into my tp-link onhub network