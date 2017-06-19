Freedom Mobile launching rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 on June 22

Following our report that Bell will launch the rugged Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 on June 23rd, MobileSyrup has obtained internal documents that reveal budget brand Freedom Mobile will also add the device to its roster of LTE phones on June 22nd.
The carrier notes that the device is available for $320 CAD outright, and it’s eligible for the $200 MyTab Bonus Offer, which means that with $40 and above plans, it’ll be on offer for $0 down with a $5 per month MyTab.
For plans under $40, the device is available for $0 down on a $15 per month MyTab, $80 down on a $10 per month MyTab or $200 down on a $5 per month MyTab.
The Samsung Galaxy XCover 4 has a IP68 certification — meaning it can stay submerged under 1.5 metres of water for up to 30 minutes — and has has been MIL-STD 810G certified, a military certification that signifies it can survive extreme heat and cold. Users can also increase touchscreen sensitivity to make the device usable with gloves.
Internally, the device features Android Nougat, a 5-inch 720 x 1280 pixel display, quad-core Exynos 7570 chipset, 2GB of RAM, 16GB of expandable storage and a removable 2,800mAh battery.
Comments