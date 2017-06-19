Here are all the changes to Canadian carrier rate plans this week [June 19 – 25]

There are over 30 million wireless subscribers in Canada and if you’re in the market to switch carriers, then you’ll want to know about the latest promotions and cellphone rate plan changes. You can find all those changes and additions below in a simple, easy to read chart.
Every week MobileSyrup will post the latest weekly rate plan deals. You can also check out our MobileSyrup’s rate plan calculator for details on plans, as well as to find the right plan for you.
Keep in mind that rate plans are always subject to change and that we’ll do our best to keep this list updated as accurately as possible.
Canadian carrier rate plan changes this week
7-Eleven
Ongoing:
• Free SIM with $100 Top-up + $25 Top Up Bonus
• $20 off any phone with $50 voucher purchase
BELL:
New:
• All regions (except Quebec): New basic phone promo plan with 50 Canada-wide minutes, unlimited nights & weekends, 100 text messages & 100 MB for $25.
Ongoing:
• 2GB bonus data for 1Gb / 2.5 GB / 4GB data option
• Family Offer: 1GB bonus data for 12 months for additional lines
• Min $100 off when Trade-In – All phones (except: LG G6 / LG V20 / SG S8 / SG S8+ / iPhone SE 128GB)
• All Regions: Up to $300 with phone trade-in for selected phones
CHATR:
Ongoing:
• $10 monthly credit for 8 month if you sign up for auto-pay
CITYFONE:
Ongoing:
• 1GB of extra data for selected plans.
• Double your Minutes, Texts and Data + 50% for 6 months
• 10% off BYO
EASTLINK:
New
• 2gb data promo on select plans
• $40/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 500MB Nationwide Data
• $40/mo for 500 Nationwide Anytime Minutes and 1GB Nationwide Data
FIDO:
New:
• Dropped prices on all iPhones, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge with Plus17 Tab or higher plans
• 1GB Data plan with 500 mins now available with Plus15 tab for main regions
• 4GB of data per month for $45 per month for loyalty promo.
Ongoing:
• $200 off LG G6 or $100 off LG V20 after trade-in credit on 2-year plans
• $5 off for 24 months on 500 MB Bring Your Own Phone or Plus10 Data, Talk and Text or Unlimited Canada-wide Bring Your Own Phone or Plus10 Talk and Text plans (main regions)
• $250 savings in bill credits when switching from Videotron on 6GB or 8GB Pulse plan (QC)
FREEDOM MOBILE:
Ongoing:
• $100 Bonus Tab with selected phone with $40+ plans
• 2GB bonus data with $40 / $49 & $59 plans
KOODO MOBILE:
Ongoing:
• Up to 2GB of bonus data on selected plans
• Prepaid Offers: $20 Activation Bonus with Prepaid phones + Free 100 Minutes Talk booster add-on + 10% off with automatic top-ups
Bell MTS:
New:
• Up to $270 off selected phones
Ongoing:
• $30 Airtime credit on Prepaid phones
PC MOBILE:
Ongoing:
• Bonus points with a 2-year contract
• $6 off plans with BYO phone
• LG X Power & Moto G Play: $10 Bonus Long Distance card
PETRO CANADA
Ongoing:
• $5 off SIM card with $25+ airtime
PUBLIC MOBILE:
Ongoing:
• Save $2 with AutoPay Rewards
• Public Mobile attempts to lure Freedom Mobile customers with 4GB data promotion
ROGERS:
New:
• Dropped prices on all iPhones with Premium or Premium+ Tab plans
• Dropped prices on Motorola Moto Z, Samsung Galaxy S7 and S7 edge and Sony Xperia X Performance with Smart or higher Tab plans
• Share Everything plans are now available with 300 local minutes in main regions
• 2GB Data Bonus on 6GB Share Everything plans for MB and QC and on 5GB plan for MB
• No Tab plans are now $15 cheaper than Premium Tab (was $10 cheaper) in main regions
Ongoing:
• $100 off Samsung Galaxy S8 or $200 off Galaxy S8+ after trade-in credit (in-store) on 2-year Premium+ Share Everything plans
• $200 off LG G6 or $100 off LG V20 after trade-in credit (in-store) on 2-year Premium Share Everything plans
• 2GB Bonus Data on 1, 2 and 5GB Share Everything plans (main regions only)
• 1GB bonus data for 12 months when adding a line, up to 3 lines
• $20 monthly discount on additional lines with No Tab
• $200 off for customers switching from SaskTel
• $250 off for customers switching from Videotron on a min. 6GB plan
SASKTEL:
New:
• Remove 12 months term option
Ongoing:
• $20 Prepaid bonus
• $10 off plans with BYO phone
TELUS:
Ongoing:
• Main regions: 2GB of bonus data on 1GB/2.5GB & 4GB data option (not available with BYO)
• $100 off + $10 bill credit when adding a family member
• $40 in activation credits with Prepaid
VIDEOTRON:
Ongoing:
• Up to 25% off plans with BYO phone
VIRGIN MOBILE:
Ongoing
• $5 off selected plans (All regions)
• Main Region: 2GB of bonus data on selected plans.
• $30 Credit for online phone activations on a monthly plan with Prepaid
Comments