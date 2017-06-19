News
Apple Music $99 annual subscription tier is available in Canada

Jun 19, 2017

4:53 PM EDT

5 comments

Apple Music

Apple Music’s new $99-per-year CAD subscription tier is now available in Canada.

The new subscription level accompanies the monthly, family and student streaming options. The year’s option saves users $20-a-month if they plan on keeping their subscription for a 12-month period. If you’re a new Apple Music subscriber, the option shows up on the platform’s subscription page.

If you’re a current Apple Music subscriber you can find the subscription tier by navigating to Music App > For You > Account (top right) > View Apple ID > Subscriptions and then Apple Music.

Until now, the only way to get your hands-on a $99 Apple Music gift card. Apple Music is priced at $9.99 per month for a single subscription, $14.99 for a family and $4.99 for a student.

Apple Music is available for both iOS and Android.

Comments

  • carloadunicorn

    I’ve had this since March. I’m not sure why everyone is reporting it as new today.

    • Jesse

      Yeah I remember this popping up in subscriptions back then.

  • bob machee

    how do you save 20 dollars a month with it if it only costs a max of $14.99 per month

  • Jonathan C Caza

    Can we use this and pay the difference to make it a familly plan?