Microsoft announces new Modern Keyboard and Mouse combo

While the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop headlined Microsoft’s hardware-related releases this week, the Redmond-based company also introduced several new accessories, including a new Surface Pen, Type Cover and Arc Mouse.
Now, the company added a desktop keyboard and mouse combo to that list.
Designed to match the fit and finish of the new Surface models, the Modern Keyboard adds a fingerprint ID sensor to the traditional 104 key Windows layout. The scanner is located between the Alt and Ctrl keys. Like the existing Surface Keyboard, the Modern Keyboard features chiclet-style keys. It’s possible to pair the peripheral with a Windows 8 or 10, Windows 10 Phone, Android or macOS device using a cable or Bluetooth 4.0.
The Modern Mouse is a more of an iterative effort. Its standout design feature is a scroll wheel made from metal. It’s powered by a pair of AAA alkaline batteries and can be paired with almost any operating system that supports Bluetooth 4.0.
In Canada, the Modern Mouse will cost $65, while the Modern Keyboard will be priced at $160.
