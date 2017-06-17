Microsoft announces new Modern Keyboard and Mouse combo

News
Jun 17, 2017

7:05 AM EDT

3 comments

While the Surface Pro and Surface Laptop headlined Microsoft’s hardware-related releases this week, the Redmond-based company also introduced several new accessories, including a new Surface Pen, Type Cover and Arc Mouse.

Now, the company added a desktop keyboard and mouse combo to that list.

Designed to match the fit and finish of the new Surface models, the Modern Keyboard adds a fingerprint ID sensor to the traditional 104 key Windows layout. The scanner is located between the Alt and Ctrl keys. Like the existing Surface Keyboard, the Modern Keyboard features chiclet-style keys. It’s possible to pair the peripheral with a Windows 8 or 10, Windows 10 Phone, Android or macOS device using a cable or Bluetooth 4.0.

The Modern Mouse is a more of an iterative effort. Its standout design feature is a scroll wheel made from metal. It’s powered by a pair of AAA alkaline batteries and can be paired with almost any operating system that supports Bluetooth 4.0.

In Canada, the Modern Mouse will cost $65, while the Modern Keyboard will be priced at $160.

Source: Microsoft (1), (2)

Comments

  • Omar

    Having a fingerprint sensor in the keyboard is kind of cool. Wonder if they could have put it in the mouse, too. That seems more practical since it’s almost always in your hand when starting your computer.

    When will websites start implementing fingerprint scanning for logging into accounts?

    • bigshynepo

      I had their old ‘Fingerprint Reader’ keyboard when it came out in 2004.
      The reader was plenty fast and it worked as advertised.
      Nothing innovative to see in this new keyboard for 13 years of refinement opportunity, unless you really like the aluminum casing and wireless option.

      https://www.amazon . com/Microsoft-Keyboard-Optical-Fingerprint-BZ5-00002/dp/B0002ZHBIM/