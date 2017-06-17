Help save a life with the GiveBlood app [App of the Week]

While App of the Week usually promotes an app that will benefit you in some way, I wanted to use this week’s feature to highlight an app that will benefit others.

From June 11th to 17th, it’s National Blood Donor Week — an event where the Canadian Blood Services (CBS) typically celebrates the many people who have given their blood to help save lives. However, in 2017, the non-profit organization has been using this week to instead focus on what it says is a “critical need” for more donations by July 1st.

Specifically, the CBS has called for 150,000 donations by Canada Day to ensure there is enough blood to meet patients’ needs throughout the summer. So far, it isn’t on track to hit that target. Moreover, with one in two Canadians requiring a blood transfusion at some point in their lives, there will always be a continued need for donors.

With all that said, you can help out by downloading the CBS’ convenient GiveBlood mobile app to book an appointment soon. In the app, you’ll be able to search for clinics from a map or from a list and book a specific date and time.

Once you’ve made an appointment, the app will bring up a map to show you how to get to your selected location. Clicking on the right-handed arrow will pull up your phone’s map application for more specific directions. You can also add your appointment to your phone’s calendar view outside of the app.

The app makes it easy to reschedule in-app as well, letting change the time, date or clinic of your appointment. As well, you can update your personal and contact information through the app and even save your donor card, which can be scanned off your phone in clinics. Finally, you can find information on eligibility and complete a quiz to see if you can donate.

As a regular donor myself, I find the app very convenient, as it makes the overall donation process even smoother. You’ll get an e-mail ahead of your appointment giving you instructions on what to do next, including a pre-screening questionnaire you can fill out before heading to the clinic. Doing so will give you a ‘Q-Pass’ that will let you save time during the donation process.

With the Q-Pass, it’s worth nothing that, all together, my appointments have usually only taken around 30 to 40 minutes — sometimes even shorter if there aren’t many people in the clinic. Overall, donations are simple, don’t take much of your time and can help save a life — definitely worth doing. You’ll also get cookies, granola bars and juice in the clinic afterwards!

The GiveBlood app can be downloaded for free on iOS and Android devices.

Additionally, you can book an appointment to donate on the CBS website or call 1-888 2 DONATE (1-888-236-6283) for more information.