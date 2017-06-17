Bell files trademark for ‘NumberShare,’ could be option to receive messages on multiple devices

According to the Canadian Intellectual Property Office (CIPO), ‘NumberShare’ is the latest trademark to arrive from Bell.
Filed on May 3rd and formalized on May 17th, the trademark description is as vague as ever, noting it’s proposed use in Canada will be “wireless telephone services; wireless digital messaging services.”
Could this possibly be Bell’s initiative to share your number on multiple devices, similar to what Rogers did with its now-discontinue OneNumber service?
Only time will tell.
Source: CIPO
Comments