Xbox Game Pass subscription service to add at least five new games every month

Microsoft has confirmed that its Xbox Game Pass service — which allows for unlimited downloading of select titles through a monthly subscription — will add at least five new games to its catalogue every month.
In a livestream from E3, Xbox Game Pass senior product manager Dennis Ceccarelli said the team’s goal is to offer a variety of experiences for subscribers.
“So on the first of every month, you’re going to see at least five new games enter the Game Pass catalogue — every single month,” Ceccarelli said in the stream. “Again, we’re really trying to give a great mix of games across different ratings, different experiences, different genres, so no matter who you are, if you’re a Game Pass member, every single month there’s something new for you to play.”
The service works similarly to Netflix, in that while new games get added to the catalogue, so too will titles get removed. However, Ceccarelli also took an opportunity in the stream to try to reassure fans that there will be ample time to play the various Game Pass various games.
“We see a lot of questions and a lot of assumptions about, ‘When are these games going to leave the catalog?’” he said. “ While there’s not one set amount of time that a game will be in the catalogue, and some titles will leave the catalogue eventually, I want to put some fears at rest because our first games won’t be leaving the catalogue until late November.
“In reality, the vast majority of our games are going to be in there much, much longer than that so you’ve got plenty of time to play through the great experiences that are in Game Pass, engage with DLC, just really enjoy that content — it’s not leaving tomorrow.”
Game Pass costs Canadians $12 per month and launched on June 1st to all Xbox One members. It’s important to note that while the service gives access to games at no additional charge, a premium Xbox Live Gold membership is still required to play any online multiplayer content.
Gold members will also receive free games every month as part of the Games with Gold program. A full list of these games can be found here.
