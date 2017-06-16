SyrupCast
SyrupCast Podcast Ep.125: E3 is a giant ball pit

Jun 16, 2017

3:31 PM EDT

1 comments

E3 2017

This week on the SyrupCast, Igor Bonifacic, Sameer Chhabra, and Brad Shankar are joined by Patrick O’Rourke who is live on location in LA for the Electronic Entertainment Expo, also known as E3.

Patrick fills the team in on how this year’s E3 differed from previous years by letting in the general public and how he thinks that may affect the direction the conference goes in next year. The team weighs in on some of the most significant announcements, such as the new Xbox One X, Nintendo’s announcements — both Switch-related and otherwise, and long awaited game reveals from Ubisoft’s Canadian studios.

Tune in to hear the SyrupCast team’s thoughts.

Do you have questions, comments, thoughts, or anything you would like addressed on the podcast? Send us an email to podcast@mobilesyrup.com. If you’re feeling extra adventurous, send us a voice recording of your question or comment and you may end up featured in a future episode.

Hosts: Igor BonifacicPatrick O’Rourke, Brad Shankar, Sameer Chhabra

Total runtime: 36:29

E3: 2:30
Shoutouts: 31:25

Patrick is bringing us the #SwitchMinute straight from E3. This week, his shoutout is more of a head shake in the direction of Nyko and their strange E3 booth. New to the pod, Sameer Chhabra, shouts out the CRTC for requiring all phones be unlocked by December 1st. Brad sends his shoutout to the parody Twitter account CEO Kaz Hirai. Last but not least, Igor shouts out departing intern Sameer Chhabra, who will be starting with CBC this coming week.

Comments

  • danakin

    This week’s special show, dedicated to E3, featured host Igor along with Sameer, Brad, and Patrick.

    Having Patrick attend the event was a solid decision. He was able to provide the “boots on the ground” view; offering listeners a near-field view of the proceedings that’s otherwise lost by only reporting from afar. This episode was very well executed despite one dopey comment; more on that later.

    Anyone taking in this week’s SyrupCast was treated to a very natural feeling discussion of what was on offer at E3. What made the listen enjoyable is that it felt like four friends having a conversation. Sure, Igor set up the talking points for structure, but what followed didn’t feel forced or artificial. It also felt ego-less. Everyone had a chance to offer their takes and even someone who’s not a gamer (me) garnered a sense of this event’s importance in 2017’s tech landscape.

    I’m looking forward to the upcoming special edition podcasts.

    This week’s show gets a 8.8 SMSPR (Subjective MobileSyrup Podcast Review) score.

    This week’s DCS (Dopey Comment Score) is: 1. Patrick, perhaps trying to be “street” or whatever’s material this week to achieve “cool”, offered this gem when trying to align rationale to Phil Spencer’s accent: “Microsoft Baller SWAG”. Now I can’t get into Patrick’s head, and that’s likely a good thing for both of us, but this lame offering had no chance of being “lit”.