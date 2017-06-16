News
Snapchat video of Essential Phone in action appears online

Jun 16, 2017

4:09 PM EDT

4 comments

Essential Phone

While Andy Rubin’s first post Google Android smartphone is no longer an open secret, most of the world has yet to see the phone in action. That changed on Friday afternoon.

Reddit user thebadtype uploaded a Snapchat video his friend captured while on a public transit train. The video shows a prototype Essential Phone in action. While the video is less than ten seconds long, it’s possible to make out the fact that the phone’s owner is using WhatsApp on their prototype device. We also get a glimpse of the phone’s notification interface.

Unfortunately, thebadtype’s friend wasn’t able to capture any additional footage of the device in action; the phone’s owner reportedly picked up on the fact that someone was aware of the fact he was using an unreleased smartphone and got off on the next stop.

On Thursday, Telus announced it will start carrying the Essential Phone later this summer. The carrier will sell the device unlocked.

The Essential Phone features a Snapdragon 835 chipset supported by 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Besides the bezel-less screen, it’s also set to include dual rear-facing camera that features both RGB and monochrome sensors. According to Essential, the monochrome sensor will allow the Essential’s back-facing camera to capture 200 percent more light.

Source: YouTube

Comments

  • Rattrap

    Happy there is a straight black bar on the top. That teardrop lens cutout is so distracting.

    • thereasoner

      Teardrop? That’s nothing. Did you see the massive cutout for Apple’s new phone?

    • ciderrules

      The Essential one is worse. It looks like someone took a hole punch and carved a chunk out from the display. It’s like an afterthought. The iPhone shows smooth flowing lines where the cutout (which is for a camera, speaker and sensors) and actual screen flow together.

      I also hope this version of the Essential was a prototype, because, damn, that camera cutout with the white outline (same color as the phone) looks horrible. The photos on their website don’t show this and depict the front screen as being all black. It will be a massive design fail if the shipping phone looks like the one in this video.

    • thereasoner

      The opposite is true imo. How it looks is subjective and those who don’t want it to stand out have the option to go black.

      The Essential Phone design leaves a ton of more space in the notification area, the iPhones design choice does not and not only is that lack of functionality not a subjective thing there is no option for iPhone users to get around that.