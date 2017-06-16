News
CRTC says Vidéotron must stop offering Unlimited Music service by August 4th

Jun 16, 2017

10:34 AM EDT

36 comments

Videotron

Late last month, Vidéotron asked the Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) to give it additional time to wind down its Unlimited Music service, which the CRTC ruled in an April 20th decision went against the terms of the Telecommunications Act. On Thursday, the CRTC announced that it had extended the deadline — but only until August 4th.

In an email addressed to Dennis Béland, an executive in charge of regulatory affairs at Quebecor Media, the CRTC says the carrier should have been prepared for the eventuality that its Unlimited Music service likely violated the terms of the Telecommunications Act.

“Any claim that Vidéotron cannot comply with the Commission’s decision by the July, 19th 2017 deadline because of consumer-related statutory obligations undermines the purpose of such obligations, which is to protect consumers and ensure they are empowered to make informed choices. A company obviously cannot be allowed to justify the continuation of unlawful conduct based on the consequences of its own conduct,” says the CRTC’s Danielle May-Cuconato.

She later adds that the CRTC is under no obligation to grant Vidéotron 27 weeks to develop an alternative service. “The Commission did not direct Vidéotron to implement alternative services,” says May-Cuconato.

“The decision to replace the program with new services is of Vidéotron’s own choosing and cannot be used as a reason not to bring itself into compliance within 90 days of Telecom Decision 2017-105.”

However, the CRTC acknowledges that Vidéotron stated it would need to start communicating the change with affected subscribers by no later than June 9th 2017 in order to terminate all access to the Unlimited Music program as of July 19th, 2017. Since that deadline has already passed, the regulator has decided to extend the deadline for full compliance to August 4th, 2017.

The full letter can be read on the CRTC website.

Rose Behar contributed to this article.

Source: CRTC

Comments

  • tremsr

    I’ve been using this service as much as possible as I know it will soon be gone. But take note Robellus & Co, even without the unlimited music service I get way better plan pricing with Videotron and they’ve made more attempts at making it right for their customers than any other provider I’ve been with.

    • Johnny Apollo

      I agree with you completely. I will miss this service but believe Videotron really is the best carrier available regardless. Unlike Rogers they don’t f**k their customers and pretend they are offering more value.

    • fmradio68

      So If I bring my own phone to Videotron. Will I get better pricing than Koodo? With the free unlocking on December 01, for those that have ended their contracts things will get interesting.

    • Jon Duke

      Most likely. Especially with BYOD.

  • orangedude

    I’m wondering what they’re gonna do. To me there’s only 2 options:

    1) Give these customers unlimited data for what they are currently paying.
    2) Give a huge MSF discount ($20+)

    • Bryan Hamon

      There is a 3rd option which is to stop the service and just tell everyone that the government made them do it and it’s not their fault. I hope they will compensate us in some way …. doubling data comes to mind but that is just me being hopeful and wanting to brag about having 12GB limit a month

    • John Lofwire

      Problem is thats this features is written on the videotron contract those customers signed.

      CRTC wireless code clearly state thats if you break 1 clause of the contract the contract is void.

      so this basically void all videotron contract lol

    • Larry

      Hmm, no contracts anymore in Quebec. Only pay back the subsidy we received for a new phone. This ruling affects me negatively and I believe Videotron should give a bonus amount of extra data to compensate us. ????

    • Bryan Hamon

      Like I said I vote for double the data!

    • John Lofwire

      What i mean is if they break the agreement they have to wave the balance of the agreement thats the rule.

    • Stephen_81

      In a contract situation yes, that is the rule, but you’re in a financing situation, So they can’t charge you a penalty for leaving, but you still must pay off the device. It was the last CRTC ruling with how devices are built into plans that made this happen.

    • John Lofwire

      Well i just verified a bell and Telus agreement ( i am in Quebec ) and both indicate thats if the carrier change any term of the agreement the agreement is void including any balance fee owned to the carrier.

      Videotron agreement clearly indicated the features for unlimited data for music streaming.

      so if they remove the feature they void the agreement and you can switch for free.

      Why do you think videotron so afraid?

    • Larry

      Hoping you’re right. I came back to Videotron from Rogers
      1) They had the V20 exclusively
      2) Unlimited Music

      I’d go back to the Rogers Biz plan I left in an instant without the music.

  • gremlin0007

    Typical, childish sh*t. When your friend has an ice cream and you don’t, you just wanna smash his to the ground so he doesn’t have one also. Good job Robellus /rant

    • Brad Fortin

      Yes, how awful that Videotron now has to follow the same laws as the big players.

      Do you also cheer for Uber when it breaks the law?

    • Bryan Hamon

      It isn’t a law but a ruling by the CRTC (it didn’t go through Parliment and the Senate and receive Royal Ascent) not to say that it’s not enforceable by the CRTC but technically could be challenged in court. And the OP’s comment is more to the effect that there is doubt this ruling would have happened had it not been for the big 3 making it an issue because they were not willing to offer the same. Had the big 3 offered the same zero-rating this never would have happend.

    • Brad Fortin

      The CRTC came to the same conclusion in 2015 when Bell was trying to zero-rate their MobileTV service. “No zero-rating” applies to all carriers regardless of size.

    • Bryan Hamon

      It wasn’t the zero rating that was the issue it was giving an unfair advantage to their own service. Videotron was zero-rating just about all the popular streaming services. The two issues while both involved zero rating were not the same.

    • Yeria

      Zero rating your own service is definitely way worse. However, carriers should be focusing on providing better and cheaper data service instead, no matter how pure their intention to provide good customer service was.

      So many people only look at their immediate gain without looking far into the future. Yeah, you get free data for music streaming, and Videotron SEEMS to add all services people ask to the list FOR NOW. But now which music service provider wins and loses potentially get decided by Videotron, not consumer behavior. Now music service providers are more interested in sucking up to Videotron instead of providing better service to consumers.

      This is an extremely simplified example, but in today’s early days of mobile internet, anything can be used as precedent. We need to make sure not even a tiny bit of Net Neutrality​ is violated.

    • Jon Duke

      Totally different things. Not even close to the same. Bell was zero rating its own tv service and charging the service of its competition.

    • Brad Fortin

      Very similar things. Pretty close to the same. They’re both discriminating by data type and they’re doing it only for the services of their choosing. The only distinction being that Bell chose to do it for a first-party service while Videotron chose to do it for third-party services.

    • fmradio68

      Well said

    • Jon Duke

      While I agree on the bad is of what you ste saying, zero rating your own service is way worse. Also, Videotron didn’t choose anything, they added whatever app people asked for. I assume they just didn’t put any programming time on allowing small apps requested by almost no one (which I totally agree is unfair).

    • Brad Fortin

      Yes, zero-rating a first-party service is worse.

      Videotron had good intentions but that’s not enough.

    • Jon Duke

      Then we think the same. 🙂

    • gremlin0007

      Laws are meant to be changed and evolve with the times. With that same mentality, you must be happy when someone in Texas gets charged for having more than six dildos in Texas? (yes, that’s a real law)

    • Bryan Hamon

      I just read that Chive article too!

      And what about Crystal Pepsi? We never would have had Crystal Pepsi had laws not been changed. Or did I just date myself and nobody else remembers Crystal Pepsi

    • gremlin0007

      lol I double checked if it was true, and it is… haha

    • Brad Fortin

      This is pretty new and is meant to deal with today’s times. Zero-rating hasn’t been an issue until lately, which is why it’s only now being looked at by regulatory bodies. They’ve considered it and come to the conclusion that it’s bad for competition, as any company that offers zero-rating can give undue preference to one service over another, which would be bad for consumers.

    • Bryan Hamon

      That comment is too black and white and this issue is far from black and white. Every situation needs context and having a blanket ruling can also be damaging. We don’t know what the backend deal with Videotron and the services was, that may make some difference. I argue how can offering a better service to consumers be damaging for them?

    • Brad Fortin

      It’s not that Videotron was offering a better service, they were offering better services of their choosing. It’s wrong for a service provider to decide which third-party services do and don’t get special treatment on their network, or that any service should get special treatment at all. It’s unfair to consumers who use services that aren’t approved for special treatment by the service provider, and it’s unfair to any music services that haven’t been approved by the provider.

      If they truly want people to have unlimited access to streaming music they could grant people access to unlimited data of all types from all sources instead of granting unlimited data of select types only from select sources. That’s the crux of what’s going on here.

  • Josh Brown

    Good Violating NN is a slippery slope.

    • Bryan Hamon

      Let’s not go down that rabbit hole discussion again.

  • Jon Duke

    While I agreed with the CRTC, Videotron did file a proposition to grandfather to existing plans a d the CRTC never answered. You can’t ignore something and be surprised they we’re waiting for your answer.

  • Wilbour

    What’s sad is even without free music I still have 6 gigs for $66. Family member just got a Virgin phone with a 30% employee discount and is still paying more than me for 3 gigs.

    Can someone explain how bell can offer free data for their new alt tv service? They claim it doesn’t count towards the end user’s data cap.

    • fmradio68

      -How old is your plan?

      Videotron a BYOD plan with 6GB costs $70

      -Why compare to Virgin?

      Koodoo 6GB is $49