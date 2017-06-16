News
PREVIOUS|

Apple’s launches ‘Made in Calgary’ App Store section for Canada 150

Jun 16, 2017

7:44 PM EDT

3 comments

App Store made in Calgary

As part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebration, Apple’s App Store is featuring apps that have been developed in Calgary.

“Calgary’s pioneer spirit has given innovative app creators fertile ground to live in,” reads the “Made in Calgary” section of the App Store.

Altogether, there are 20 Calgary-developed apps currently being highlighted on the App Store.

These include:

Earlier this year, Apple has featured a variety of Canadian-developed apps, including the best makers in the country, such as Toronto’s Drinkbox Studios, the makers of the hit action-adventure game Severed.

Related Articles

News

Jun 16, 2017

4:46 PM EDT

Bell offers comment on involvement in anti-piracy alliance

News

Jun 2, 2017

8:01 AM EDT

Uber is deploying 20 mapping cars in Calgary to improve route efficiency

News

Jun 16, 2017

7:41 AM EDT

Apple updates GarageBand, introduces Touch Bar refinements

News

Jun 1, 2017

11:27 AM EDT

Apple’s global app developer community has earned over $70 billion USD since 2008

Comments

  • Jon Duke

    I fail to see why they chose specifically Calgary.

    • Brad Fortin

      They’ve already done “Made in Toronto-Waterloo” and a more general “Made in Canada” section, so they might be making the rounds to different cities/areas as the weeks go on.

    • Jon Duke

      I missed the Toronto one. I guess it makes sense then.