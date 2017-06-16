Apple’s launches ‘Made in Calgary’ App Store section for Canada 150

As part of Canada’s 150th anniversary celebration, Apple’s App Store is featuring apps that have been developed in Calgary.
“Calgary’s pioneer spirit has given innovative app creators fertile ground to live in,” reads the “Made in Calgary” section of the App Store.
Altogether, there are 20 Calgary-developed apps currently being highlighted on the App Store.
These include:
- FetalBeats by Fetal Beats Inc for pregnant mothers to monitor their babies heart rate, developed by Fetal Beats Inc.
MyAway by Guest-Tek Interactive, which lets users connect their phones to hotel TVs
MakeShift by AppColony Inc, allowing people with jobs manage their scheduled shifts
Spot Canada by Mark Lester, letting dog owners schedule walks for their pets from reliable walkers
Spy vs Spy by Robots and Pencils, an action/strategy game
Earlier this year, Apple has featured a variety of Canadian-developed apps, including the best makers in the country, such as Toronto’s Drinkbox Studios, the makers of the hit action-adventure game Severed.
