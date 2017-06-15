LG V30 and LG G7 to be unveiled earlier than expected, says report

It’s possible LG Electronics will unveil the LG V30 and LG G7 earlier than previous years in hopes of beating its competition, according to a report from Aju Business Daily.
The source suggests that LG will reveal the V30 in August this year, a month earlier than the LG V20 last year. The G7 is reportedly set to debut in January 2018, instead of at Mobile World Congress in February.
“Nothing has been decided on the launch schedule of the upcoming phones,” said a company spokesperson in an interview with The Investor.
The V30 may sport a slide-out screen, according to a past report from well-known leaker Evan Blass. Furthermore, previous rumours suggest that at least one of the forthcoming LG flagship smartphones may have a near bezel-less frame and a top chin that appears similar to Andy Rubin’s Essential Phone.
Additionally, the LG V30 will allegedly come with Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 836 chipset, while other reports propose that the G7 is set to have the as-yet unannounced Snapdragon 845 chipset, which LG Electronics and Qualcomm are reportedly working on in partnership.
Via: The Investor
