BlackBerry to join in Canada 150 celebrations

Jun 15, 2017

2:13 PM EDT

17 comments

In honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary, BlackBerry today announced that it will support celebrations the Canadian government plans to hold at its embassies in Tel Aviv, London, Jakarta and Singapore.

“Over the last 30+ years our pride in being a Canadian company has been steadfast and strong. BlackBerry has grown to become a global company and remains faithfully headquartered in Waterloo,” said Chen in a blog post over at Inside BlackBerry. “Our successes, past, present and future, would not have been and will not be possible without the support of Canada.”

Later in his post, Chen added, “I am honored to be at the helm of such an iconic Canadian company. BlackBerry’s Canadian heritage is as important as its Canadian future. I am committed to investing in the country and am pleased we are its third-highest R&D spender.”

The former Sybase CEO suggested that BlackBerry fans also watch the official BlackBerry Twitter handle in the days leading up to Canada Day. He said the company will share some of its favourite examples of Canadian innovation and ingenuity.

Source: Inside BlackBerry

Comments

  • fred

    Make sense, Blackberries phone are 150 years old technology-wise too.

    • Syaz

      Wow, they certainly were visionaries. Were they coal powered at the time?

    • fred

      You misunderstood my comment. They were made a few years ago but from technology dating from the confederation.

    • Syaz

      Ah, that clears things up. Are they coal powered now?

  • Marshall Davidson

    Hilarious…Why is this company joining in celebrations in Southeast Asia and Israel? Seems these are the only places that anyone cares about the brand anymore which begs the question why doesn’t Chen just up and relocate the company to Indonesia or Malaysia instead? It’s essentially run by a collection of Americans, Chen’s cronies from Sybase really, without much Canadian attachment whatsoever.

    If Chen is so confident of its “Canadian future” then why doesn’t he put his money where his mouth is and participate in celebrating events in the very country they are supposedly so proud to be ‘faithfully’ headquartered in? The guy spends 2/3 of his time in California anyways so he’s a joke.

    • Rev0lver

      I disagree with you there old friend 😉

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Right?

  • bigshynepo

    Blackberry is gaining relevancy again and celebrating a Canadian brand during the “150th year” makes sense.

    Had a few more compliments on my KeyONE today, people LOVE this phone when they see it and get a hands on.

    • Syaz

      I’m really impressed with my KEYone. The battery life alone is impressive enough. I can actually last a full day, for the first time since I got my first smartphone.

    • bigshynepo

      It’s fun to see just how many hours of use a person can get out of the KeyONE before it has to hit the charger. Considering it’s my only phone, and it gets used a lot, I am happy to squeeze 38-39 hours out of it on some charges.

      Glad to hear you’re enjoying it, I can’t find anything that would keep me from recommending it to any android or iphone user unless that user needed the highest specs available.

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    Blackberry is nothing more than a blemish on the face of technology.

  • Omar

    In honour of Canada’s 150th anniversary, BlackBerry today announced that
    it will support celebrations the Canadian government plans to hold at
    its embassies in Tel Aviv, London, Jakarta and Singapore.

    Tel Aviv? You might as well celebrate Canada’s 150th birthday in Pretoria, too. Canada and apartheid states don’t go together.

    • Waleeed Aly

      I attempted to flag this comment on account of the offensive content yet extraordinarily there is NO option to do so. Hello? MobileSyrup…?

    • Omar

      “May thee be blessed with bountiful and beautiful blessings, oh goat-maiden”

      Lol. Glad you got triggered. If your profile wasn’t private I’m sure I’d see plenty of non-offensive comments of yours, “Waleeed”.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Offend not lest ye be offended, Omar. Anti-Semitism does not become you unless you have aligned yourself with ‘extreme’ elements within the community, so I will try again. Blessings be upon you.