Apple is no longer offering consumer financing in Canada, according to an internal report from TD Canada Trust.
As of July 26th, 2017, Canadians will no longer be able to issue charges to their Apple Financial Services credit card.
The credit card is issued by TD Financing Services to customers paying off an Apple balance.
Apple’s consumer financing program allowed approved Canadian customers to receive three months of same-as-cash or no-interest financing on Apple Online Store purchases of $750 CAD or more.
Customers are still expected to pay off the remaining balance on their TD Financing Services accounts.
Additionally, all promotional offers will continue until the offers’ expiry date.
Apple is continuing to offer financing options for educational and business purchases. The company removed the consumer financing section from its Canadian page one-month-ago, according to MacRumours.
We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update this article upon receipt.
Source: MacRumours, TD Canada
