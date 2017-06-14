Business
Apple is no longer offering its consumer financing program in Canada, according to TD

Jun 14, 2017

2:17 PM EDT

31 comments

Apple is no longer offering consumer financing in Canada, according to an internal report from TD Canada Trust.

As of July 26th, 2017, Canadians will no longer be able to issue charges to their Apple Financial Services credit card.

The credit card is issued by TD Financing Services to customers paying off an Apple balance.

Apple’s consumer financing program allowed approved Canadian customers to receive three months of same-as-cash or no-interest financing on Apple Online Store purchases of $750 CAD or more.

Customers are still expected to pay off the remaining balance on their TD Financing Services accounts.

Additionally, all promotional offers will continue until the offers’ expiry date.

Apple is continuing to offer financing options for educational and business purchases. The company removed the consumer financing section from its Canadian page one-month-ago, according to MacRumours.

We’ve reached out to Apple for comment and will update this article upon receipt.

Source: MacRumours, TD Canada

Comments

  • Andrew Holt

    You pretty much need to be approved for a mortgage to afford Apple products these days. Most overpriced tech company out there.

    • John Lofwire

      Agreed.

      Not bad devices just terribly overpriced.

    • gommer strike

      It’s funny cause I’ve seen people dressed like bums and somehow even these guys whipped out an iPhone. Not a recent model mind you, but something 4-5 years old. It’s not like the average everyday Joe/Jane buys a new phone every year. They use the same iPhone for several years until the thing dies, then they get a new one. It’s not any different if they’re using a Samsung.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Yes, when I see someone using a Note 7, I ask them to show me their burn scars….oh, the tragedy and the pain.

    • Brenda

      I usually pass my used electronics on and ask that whoever I give them to do the same (unless the kids don’t break it first). Lots of people do this.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Ah, my friend, your hyperbole is as bitter as the lemon upon which you are sucking…

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      I’m sorry your credit score is so low.

  • Fiddlesticks

    Good. Hopefully they come back with better financing, not this lame 3 month thing. Apple in the US offers 6,12,18 month financing depending on what you bought and how expensive it is.

    • Surveillance

      Don’t hold your breath though.

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    Are Canadians not paying their debts? I’d stop loaning to them also.

    • This would make you question if we are.

    • It’s Me

      I think it’s more a matter of no one using the service.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Neither a borrower nor a lender be, my friend.
      Ezekiel lent me a bag of goat dung on Tuesday yet complained on Wednesday that the dung was in fact the property of his second cousin, Abdul, and he demanded it’s immediate return. This was unfortunate as I had lost it anyway.
      Take heed of my misfortune…

  • Isn’t CIBC offering something like this? The timing seems perfect for CIBC since TD is calling it quits.

  • Marshall Davidson

    I knew someone who once applied for TD/Apple financing, got approved and then tried to buy from Apple and had any order they made cancelled without explanation as to why. So basically he couldn’t use the financing whatsoever and applied for credit that he could never utilize.
    Generally speaking not a fan of these kinds of store dedicated payment programs. I think Desjardins has a better and more flexible option with their AccesD financing that can be used at multiple retailers.

  • p_lindsay

    Maybe TD is just disgusted by how overpriced Apples crap has become.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Ah…did you too buy a KeyOne and find the screen had vacated it’s position and rendered you visionless…? Do not let your fury consume you, oh unfortunate prosumer.

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      Lol!

    • p_lindsay

      Well of course I did. I don’t like apples ridiculous pricing so it only makes sense I bought a Blackberry.

    • Waleeed Aly

      But is the pricing so ‘ridiculous’ when the product works so well…?
      Ponder well, my friend…

    • p_lindsay

      Works so well compared to what? My XPS 15 is better than a MBP 15 in almost every way and it was $1400 less. That’s an awful lot of extra money for the completely subjective Apple “magic”.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Ah! The Magic…do you fee it too…?

    • p_lindsay

      No, I’m not dumb. I don’t buy stuff because of a logo.

    • Waleeed Aly

      What’s a ‘logo’?

    • TheCuddlyKoala

      I’m sorry you don’t have much money.

    • p_lindsay

      So you buy Apple crap to show how much money you have? Sounds about right actually. It certainly isn’t because their stuff is better.

      Anyways, thanks for being a stereotypical Apple snob. Sad thing is you probably have to buy all your stuff on credit just like most of the other sheep.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Verily, the hate runs deep with this one…

  • Zee

    Apple is now pushing 24 month financing through carriers such as Bell and Rogers.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Blessed will be they who take up this magnificent offer.

