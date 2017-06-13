News
Tim Cook breaks silence on Apple’s vehicle projects, says company is working on autonomous systems

Jun 13, 2017

11:30 AM EDT

4 comments

Apple’s vehicle projects have been rumoured, confirmed, and rumoured at least once every few months for years now, but CEO Tim Cook has finally let the cat out of the bag. Sort of.

In a one-on-one interview with Bloomberg’s Emily Chang, Cook said that Apple’s interest in the future of vehicle lies in “autonomous systems.”

“I think there is a major disruption looming there [in vehicle technology], not only for self-driving cars, but also the electrification piece,” said Cook, in the June 5th, 2017 interview.

Cook went to explain that, in his eyes, there are three major emerging trends related to vehicle technology: self-driving cars, electric vehicles, and ridesharing services.

“So, you’ve got three vectors of change happening generally in the same timeframe,” said Cook. “As we look at it, and what we’re focusing on — or, what we’ve talked about focusing on publicly — is we’re focusing on autonomous systems.”

“Clearly one focus of autonomous systems is self-driving cars…and we sort of see it as the mother of all AI projects.”

Apple’s been rumoured to have been working on some form of automotive technology for years now, with reports that the company planned on building an actual car dating back to 2014.

Around 2015, rumours began to circulate that Apple had ceased its work on a physical car and shifted to autonomous vehicle technology.

It was also in 2015 that The Guardian obtained documents supporting the existence of “Project Titan,” Apple’s self-driving car.

In October 2016, it was rumoured that Apple was testing Project Titan in Ottawa.

Then, in 2017, the company reportedly obtained permits to test self-driving cars in California.

With Cook’s open admission, what were once rumours and in-field sightings of white SUVs decked out with sensors have now become fact.

“It’s probably one of the most difficult AI projects to work on,” said Cook. “So autonomous is something incredibly exciting for us, and we’ll see where it takes us.”

“We’re not really saying from a product point-of-view what we will do, but we are being straightforward that it’s a core technology that we view as very important.”

Source: Bloomberg

Comments

  • Smanny

    Apple’s project Titan was originally going to make autonomous vehicles. However back in October 2016 news leaked that Apple wasn’t going to make the whole car. As a matter of fact hundreds of members of the car team, which comprises about 1,000 people, have been reassigned, let go, or have left of their own volition in recent months, and that was October 2016.

    If someone can come up with a autonomous system that can retrofit into existing vehicles, and at a reasonable price. Then that company could drive autonomous vehicles forward. I just don’t see Apple being the company to do that. Unless they are working on company fleets or trucking first.

    • It’s Me

      Won’t happen with existing vehicles unless the retrofit includes mounting dozens of new cameras and sensors. It would also require new electronics harnesses in most cases. Not sure anyone would want to mount an after-market sensor array on their roof, hood and bumpers nor have their wiring harnesses,drive trains, steering and braking systems replaced. At that point it’s not a retrofit, it’s almost a rebuild.

    • Smanny

      I could see something like retrofitting a fleet of cars or trucks happening if they are all the same. Plus if it’s something like lidar instead of using multiple cameras with other sensors like radar, or other types. Then it would be a little easier. The problem is lidar is still too much money. Tesla doesn’t use lidar. Googles autonomous test vehicles do.

    • ciderrules

      Nobody knows what Apple was or wasn’t planning on doing. Those are all rumors. The only things we know for sure are:

      – Apple has hired a LOT of engineers/staff related specifically to automotive.
      – They have their own fleet of self-driving Lexus SUVs they are currently testing.

      Beyond that we don’t know if Apple is planning on making a vehicle or selling a hardware/software solution to automobile manufacturers or something else entirely.