LG might produce Google’s forthcoming ‘Taimen’ Pixel handset

Following reports that Google has likely cancelled development on ‘Muskie,’ the Google Pixel XL’s heir apparent, in favour of a larger device code-named ‘Taimen,’ 9to5Google believes it has found evidence that LG is producing the new plus-sized device.
The publication found an issue on the Google Issue Tracker, titled ‘USB PD Compliance Failure,’ and the second comment on the report suggests LG is manufacturing Taimen, revealing a file location that reads “Android > Partner > External > LGE > Taimen > power.” In the linked power report, the device is referred to as “G011C.”
Android Police says its own sources have corroborated this claim, and notes that if Taimen is distinctly larger than Walleye, it may also have a different design, like 2015’s Nexus 6P and 5X.
The Nexus 5X was produced by LG and was well-reviewed, but has been plagued by some of the bootloop issues that have resulted in a class action lawsuit for LG’s G4 and V10.
Source: Google Issue Tracker Via: 9to5Google/Android Police
