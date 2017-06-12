News
Motorola announces Moto E4, coming to Canada June 22 for $200 through Freedom Mobile

Jun 12, 2017

10:21 AM EDT

8 comments

Moto e4

Motorola has announced a new addition to its budget Moto E line, the Moto E4, which will come to Canada on June 22 for $200 CAD outright through Freedom Mobile, where it will run on the carrier’s Band 66 LTE network. It will also be available unlocked for $249 through a variety of yet-to-be-announced Canadian retailers.

The metal-finish Moto E4 features a fingerprint sensor, 5-inch 720p display, 2,800mAh battery and 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera with f/2.2 aperture/5-megapixel front camera package. Though a gold variant of the E4 exists, only ‘Licorice Black’ will be available in Canada.

The handset ships with Android Nougat and has a water repellent coating.

Internally, it stocks a quad-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.

At the same time, Motorola announced the E4 Plus, which has a larger 5.5-inch display and 5,000mAh battery, but the company states this device will not reach the Canadian market.

The E4 is arriving in Canada at the same time as a budget competitor from LG, the LG X power 2, which features a 4,500mAh battery. It follows the Moto G5, another $250 budget device which features a Snapdragon 430 processor, metal back plate and 13-megapixel rear-facing camera.

Update 12/06/17: This article has been updated with further details from Motorola.

Source: Motorola

Comments

  • Techguru86

    Nice to see the manufacturers supporting Freedom, it will eventually drive competition with the big 3 similiar to Que, Sask plans

    • Erwin_Ign

      It’s a low end, low specd, unfairly priced device. Freedom can have it.

  • MoYeung

    Moto E4 $200 outright? Moto G5 is much better value at $250.

    Moto E4 should be $129 or less, outright.
    (this is Moto E series)

  • Pingback: New $200 Moto E4 Supports Freedom Mobile 4G LTE - MEGATechNews()

  • Thomas C. Riddell

    Yuck 720P If Phone is not 1080P Or Better it not worth Buying

    • Vito R.

      Why?

  • Jean-Marc Lemire

    People have a strange fixation on screen pixel density. 720P on a 5″ screen is more than serviceable. Sure, 1080P is “better”, but it comes with a commensurate increase in battery usage for not much real world benefit.

    It all reminds me of Penn and Teller’s water tasting skit.

    Show people several phone displays with the same screen resolution (720P), but tell them certain ones are 1080p and others are 480P. People will suddenly start to see significant differences among them. They will comment on the presence of “jaggies” and pixelation in the “480P” screen and the increased clarity of the “1080P” screens.

  • Dave Beaudoin

    Wow $70 in the states but they want $200 – $250 Cad plus tax up here. The Exchange rate isn’t that bad and it should really only work out to $93 Cad. I don’t know why we Canadians are getting ripped off so much when it comes to Cellular!