Motorola announces Moto E4, coming to Canada June 22 for $200 through Freedom Mobile

Motorola has announced a new addition to its budget Moto E line, the Moto E4, which will come to Canada on June 22 for $200 CAD outright through Freedom Mobile, where it will run on the carrier’s Band 66 LTE network. It will also be available unlocked for $249 through a variety of yet-to-be-announced Canadian retailers.
The metal-finish Moto E4 features a fingerprint sensor, 5-inch 720p display, 2,800mAh battery and 8-megapixel autofocus rear camera with f/2.2 aperture/5-megapixel front camera package. Though a gold variant of the E4 exists, only ‘Licorice Black’ will be available in Canada.
The handset ships with Android Nougat and has a water repellent coating.
Internally, it stocks a quad-core 1.4GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chipset, 2GB of RAM and 16GB of storage.
At the same time, Motorola announced the E4 Plus, which has a larger 5.5-inch display and 5,000mAh battery, but the company states this device will not reach the Canadian market.
The E4 is arriving in Canada at the same time as a budget competitor from LG, the LG X power 2, which features a 4,500mAh battery. It follows the Moto G5, another $250 budget device which features a Snapdragon 430 processor, metal back plate and 13-megapixel rear-facing camera.
Update 12/06/17: This article has been updated with further details from Motorola.
Source: Motorola
