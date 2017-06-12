News
PREVIOUS|

Google has reportedly shelved one of the three Pixel devices it planned to release in 2017

Jun 12, 2017

4:50 PM EDT

3 comments

Google Pixel XL smartphone

Google has cancelled one of the three Pixel devices it planned to release this year, according to Android Police‘s David Ruddock.

Citing information from separate unnamed sources, Ruddock says Google has shelved its plans for a device codenamed “Muskie.” Based on the information that was available on Muskie, Ruddock believes the upcoming smartphone would have succeeded the Pixel XL. Now, as Ruddock notes, that doesn’t mean Google won’t release a Pixel XL this year, merely that Muskie won’t be it.

Earlier in the year, Droid Life published a rumour that said Google was working on a third device, codenamed Taimen. Said device was said to be bigger than both the Pixel and Pixel XL. Android Police believes Taimen will likely be the second-generation Pixel XL.

The upshot of this news, if accurate, is that Google will release two Pixel devices this year, not three Pixel devices as previously rumoured. Moreover, it now seems almost certain the second-generation Pixel XL will be bigger than its predecessor.

Source: Android Police

Related Articles

News

Apr 25, 2017

8:42 AM EDT

Google’s Pixel 2 smartphones said to feature Snapdragon 835 chips

News

May 11, 2017

4:58 PM EDT

Google Pixel device codename Taimen found on Geekbench running Android O

News

Jun 26, 2017

10:18 AM EDT

Google’s Pixel 2 may not feature thinner design or water-resistance

News

Apr 5, 2017

11:56 AM EDT

Google Pixel XL 2 rumoured codename Muskie sighted in Android Open Source Project

Comments