Contest: Win a Rogers BlackBerry KEYone

Jun 12, 2017

2:45 PM EDT

17 comments

blackberry keyone box laying on hardwood floor

BlackBerry Mobile has released their first smartphone since the company went into an agreement with the Canadian tech company BlackBerry, the BlackBerry KEYone.

Today we are launching a contest to win a BlackBerry KEYone, courtesy from our friends at Rogers.

The BlackBerry KEYone features a 4.5″ 1620×1080 display, a 12-megapixel rear camera, 32GB of onboard storage and Android 7.1.1. You can read our full review on the device here.

The giveaway is similar to our other contests and to enter, you’ll need to use the Gleam entry box below. Ensure you’re using a current email and that you have fully completed all tasks that you’ve checked off. We’ll be verifying all entries.

This contest will kick off today June 12th at 12:00pm EST and will run until June 26th at 11:59pm E.ST.

BlackBerry KEYone Giveaway!

Comments

  • Omar

    Not gonna win but I like to imagine I have a chance lol

  • Nnamdi Stephen Ezeh

    I strongly believe I’m winning this one by God’s Grace, Amen!

    • Ericp2011

      I do too, but there is only one to win! Good luck!

  • bigshynepo

    A great phone, even if you don’t win, you should go give one a try at the store.
    Everyone I hand it too is very impressed with build quality, battery life, camera and lag-free OS.

  • Justin CNS

    I actually want this phone!! lol

  • William Cressman Sywyk

    I wan this phone. Physical Keyboard when you type more than emoji’s and 6 words are NEEDED.

  • Mark Legaspi

    Yes please! New phone = new toy.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Toy is correct.

  • Lorenzo Cabason

    I will MAKE A VIDEO ABOUT HOW I AM LEAVING MY IPHONE FOR BLACKBERRY! (IF I win 😀 )

    • Waleeed Aly

      Lol!

  • Brandon James Starcevic

    You guys are awesome, I’m loving the YouTube videos!

  • 12,000 enteries , I think people want this device

  • Who ever wins this will love the battery. The battery alone is enough to blow your mind.

  • Pearl Mills

    Good luck everyone. Cause I knows I’m not going to win ..best of luck people .

  • Waleeed Aly

    If, forsooth, you win it, it is beholden upon you to keep a tube of Super Glue in your pocket…verily.

  • kirfer

    Second prize: two KEYones.

  • Ompong

    What is the big deal on this phone?
    My BB9900 still alived, but a lot of issue,what kind of improvement do they got on KEYone?
    Hope I win! So I can express my verdict on this BlackBerry KEYone…