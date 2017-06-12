Contest: Win a Rogers BlackBerry KEYone

BlackBerry Mobile has released their first smartphone since the company went into an agreement with the Canadian tech company BlackBerry, the BlackBerry KEYone.
Today we are launching a contest to win a BlackBerry KEYone, courtesy from our friends at Rogers.
The BlackBerry KEYone features a 4.5″ 1620×1080 display, a 12-megapixel rear camera, 32GB of onboard storage and Android 7.1.1. You can read our full review on the device here.
The giveaway is similar to our other contests and to enter, you’ll need to use the Gleam entry box below. Ensure you’re using a current email and that you have fully completed all tasks that you’ve checked off. We’ll be verifying all entries.
This contest will kick off today June 12th at 12:00pm EST and will run until June 26th at 11:59pm E.ST.
