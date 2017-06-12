News
PREVIOUS|

Bell used a drone to make its LTE network incredibly fast at Toronto’s BMO Field

Jun 12, 2017

1:49 PM EDT

7 comments

BMO Field seating

Bell has started to use drones to test the capabilities of its LTE network within large venues like BMO Field in Toronto.

The company claims it’s the first wireless carrier in Canada to use unmanned aerial vehicles (UAV) for this purpose.

Traditionally, testing a venue like BMO involves walking on foot and using simple techniques like speed tests. By mounting a variety of testing equipment on a UAV, Bell’s team of on-site wireless engineers were able to optimize the network in real-time from a remote location.

According to Bell, the whole process took mere hours instead of a couple of days.

Watch the video of the drone in action below.

When the company’s wireless network at BMO Field goes live later this year, it will feature 111 antennas and 10km of cable.

Bell says the network will offer peak theoretical speeds of 750 Mbps thanks to its use of four carrier aggregation, a networking technology that allows the carrier to increase speed and service by bonding together multiple blocks of wireless spectrum.

Source: Bell

Related Articles

News

Jun 16, 2017

4:46 PM EDT

Bell offers comment on involvement in anti-piracy alliance

News

Jun 16, 2017

3:37 PM EDT

Bell’s legal and regulatory officer receives national in-house counsel award

Business

Jun 17, 2017

9:24 AM EDT

New Bell ‘NumberShare’ trademark might allow cross-platform texts

Reviews

Jun 18, 2017

5:35 PM EDT

Tiny Titans’ Dash Quest lets you dash into an endless adventure [Game of the Week]

Comments

  • Pingback: Bell used a drone to test and optimize its BMO Field LTE Advance network | Daily Update()

  • Jon Snow

    Clickbait. The drone helped with diagnostic, not actually used for speed.

    • somebody else

      Eh, once you confirm the sources, at least the truth gets released.

    • Igor Babichev

      Aren’t you supposed to “know nothing”? 🙂

    • Jon Snow

      I know where to put it.

  • somebody else

    Using an old video of BMO field before the renovations were completed.

  • MacAndRich

    It doesn’t take days to survey signal for a stadium like BMO Field. I’ve personally surveyed many venues for these types of systems, I highly doubt this is very efficient, and most probably not cost effective. Surely the user experience will be fast but this has absolutely nothing to do with having a drone perform what is typically called a “walktest”. They simply replaced someone who walks around to survey with a pilot and a drone that basically does the same job, except that in the case of the drone, you have to be careful not to drive to fast and furthermore, proper survey needs to have the drone at an average person’s height, this is kind of risky.