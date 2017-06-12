Go behind the scenes of games development with E3 Coliseum 2017

The Electronics Entertainment Expo (E3) is now underway in Los Angeles, California. Running until June 15th, the annual event will bring together companies, media and fans to showcase the latest in computer, mobile and console games and related products.
While the major publisher press conferences are now over, there is still more to see out of E3, especially if going behind the scenes of game development is something that interests you. New to this show this year is the E3 Coliseum, which runs from June 13th to 14th. The Coliseum will play host to two dozen panels featuring developers from Sony, Microsoft, Ubisoft, Bethesda and more to discuss the history of games and the impact the industry has had on popular culture. To do this, guest talent will also be attending from the television, film and music industries, among others, as part of a variety of programming produced by Canadian journalist Geoff Keighley.
Livestreams of the panels (listed below) will be offered on Facebook Live, Twitch, YouTube and Mixer.com. Fans tuning in via Facebook Live can also send questions to be answered during the streams by participating panelists.
Below is the full schedule for E3 Coliseum, as detailed in a post by Keighley on Medium:
Tuesday, June 13th
11am to 12pm PT/2pm-3pm ET
God of War: Behind the Curtain
Game director Cory Barlog and other developers from Sony Santa Monica Studio will give new insight into the making of the upcoming God of War game. The latest entry in the popular PlayStation-exclusive action series was officially unveiled at Sony’s E3 press conference last year, but hasn’t been seen since. Actress and producer Michele Morrow will moderate.
12pm to 12:30pm PT/3pm to 3:30pm ET
Inside Bungie
Bungie CEO Pete Parsons will celebrate the 25-year history of the makers of Halo, as well as offer a glimpse at its future with the upcoming Destiny 2. WWE superstar Big Show will moderate.
12:30pm to 1:30pm PT/3:30pm to 4:30pm ET
World Builders
Nerdist co-founder Chris Hardwick will discuss how creators from all forms of entertainment build the worlds of the stories they tell, with a focus on video games. Joining Hardwick will be astrophysicist Neil Degrasse Tyson, Guardians of the Galaxy director James Gunn, Gearbox president and CEO Randy Pitchford (Borderlands) and 343 Industries’ Kiki Wolfkill (Halo 4 and 5).
1:30pm to 2:15pm PT/4:30pm to 5:15pm ET
Assassin’s Creed
Ubisoft will present a look at what is next for Montreal-developed Assassin’s Creed series. The latest game, Origins, was confirmed at Xbox’s Sunday press conference and is set in ancient Egypt.
2:15pm to 2:45pm PT/5:15pm to 5:45pm ET
What Game From E3 Will Make You the Next Online Gaming Superstar?
MatPat, creator of The Game Theorists YouTube channel, will take a look to at which E3 games will have a big impact on YouTubers and Twitch streamers who create online content based on games.
2:45pm to 3:15pm PT/5:45 to 6:15pm ET
Bethesda Softworks
Bethesda Softworks will offer a further look at a newly announced title that will be seen for the first time at the company’s press conference on Sunday, June 11th.
3:15pm to 4pm PT/6:15pm to 7pm ET
Dissidia Final Fantasy NT
The development team behind the PS4 Final Fantasy fighting game will go more in-depth into the recently announced title from Square Enix.
4pm to 4:30pm PT/7pm to 7:30pm ET
Epic Games
Since being founded in 1991 under the name of Potomac Computer Systems, Epic Games has gone on to build such popular series as Unreal Tournament and Gears of War. At E3 Coliseum, Epic developers will provide a behind-the-scenes look at what’s next for the North Carolina-based studio.
4:30pm to 5pm PT/7:30pm to 8pm ET
Swing Behind the Scenes With the New Spider-Man for PS4
Developer Insomniac Games and representatives from Marvel will show off more from the Spider-Man PS4 exclusive revealed and last seen at E3 2016.
5pm to 5:45pm PT/8pm to 8:45pm ET
Project Scorpio: The Most Powerful Place to Create and Play
Xbox will go behind-the-scenes into the making of what it’s calling the most powerful console ever made. “Key members of the Xbox team” will be in attendance, including Forza developer Turn 10 Studios and Gears of War 4 creators The Coalition. Xbox Live’s Larry Hryb (better known as Major Nelson) will moderate.
6pm to 7pm PT/9pm to 10pm ET
Jack Black in Conversation with Tim Schafer
Renowned game creator Tim Schafer (Grim Fandango, The Secret of Monkey Island, Psychonauts) will discuss his prolific history in the industry with the star of his Brütal Legend rock game, actor Jack Black.
Wednesday, June 14th
10am to 10:45am PT/1pm to 1:45pm ET
New Realities: VR, AR, and Gaming
With virtual reality (VR) and augmented reality (AR), video games are being pushed to all-new levels of immersive experiences. Will Smith of the VR talk show The Foo Show will be joined by film director Ivan Reitman (Ghostbusters), Curtis Hickman (Co-Founder/CCO, The Void), Tanja Watson (Co-Founder, Squanchtendo Games) David Ellison (CEO, Skydance Media), and Brandon J. Laatsch (Stress Level Zero Games).
10:45am to 11:30am PT/1:45am to 2:30pm ET
Sea of Thieves: Community Spirit
Members of the Rare team will delve into the development process behind the Microsoft-funded pirate adventure game, specifically as it relates to creating an online experience based on an ever-growing community of players.
11:30am to 12pm PT/2:30pm to 3pm ET
Gaming Evolved: New Voices, New Visions
Little was revealed about this panel, such as who will be featured on it, although Keighley writes that it will feature a discussion “about the many ways creators can express themselves and reach new audiences through video games.”
12pm to 12:45pm PT/3pm to 3:45pm ET
Crash Bandicoot Reunion
Twenty-one years following his PlayStation debut, the Bandicoot has returned. Members of the original creative team behind the original 1996 Crash Bandicoot game — Connie Booth, PS4 architect Mark Cerny, Naughty Dog co-founders Andy Gavin and Jason Rubin, and Bob Rafei – – discuss the development process all those years ago, and how the series has evolved over a two-decade-plus period.
12:45pm to 1:30pm PT/3:45pm to 4:4opm ET
Mortal Kombat: Celebrating 25 Years
Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon reflects on the mega-violent hit fighting game series and its impact on video games and pop-culture as a whole.
1:30pm to 2pm:
Far Cry 5: A Trip to Hope County
The latest entry in the acclaimed open-world shooter franchise was recently announced, and Dan Hay, executive producer and creative director, and Drew Holmes, lead writer, will join the Coliseum to reveal more about the Montreal-developed 2018 game.
2pm to 2:30pm PT/5pm to 5:30pm ET
Call of Duty: WWII — Sledgehammer Games’ Journey Back to the Franchise’s Roots
Michael Condrey, Glen Schofield, and Greg Reisdorf of Sledgehammer Games will offer an inside look at the this year’s Call of Duty game, which is all about taking the first person shooter franchise back to its historical warfare roots. Afrojack (Nick van de Wall) will moderate.
2:30pm to 3:15pm PT/5:30pm to 6:15pm ET
Stories Across Screens
“How does today’s greatest game writing influence the world of TV and film, and vice versa?” To answer this question, Better Call Saul executive producer Gennifer Hutchison will chat with Emil Pagliarulo (designer director, Bethesda Game Studios), Josh Scherr (co-writer of Uncharted 4: A Thief’s End) and Dan Tractenberg (director of 10 Cloverfield Lane and the “Playtest” video game-centric episode of Black Mirror).
3:15pm to 4:15pm PT/6:15pm to 7:15pm ET
A Conversation with Hideo Kojima and Jordan Vogt-Roberts
Metal Gear creator Hideo Kojima will join Kong: Skull Island director Jordan Vogt-Roberts to discuss the fusion of cinema and video games. Kojima will discuss cinematic influences that have informed his own works. It’s worth noting that Vogt-Roberts has also been tapped to direct a currently undated live-action film adaptation of Metal Gear Solid.
4:15pm to 5pm PT/7:15pm to 8pm ET
The Indie Revolution
Independent-developed video games have seen immense growth in popularity in recent years. Robin Hunicke (Funomena) will lead a discussion about the indie game scene spread across console, PC and mobile platforms, featuring guests such as Brendan Greene (creator, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds) and Eli Cymet (Alto’s Odyssey).
5pm to 5:30pm PT/8pm to 8:30pm ET
Middle-earth: Shadow of War — A Behind-the-Scenes Look
Monolith Productions, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment, and actor Troy Baker (the voice of protagonist Talion) will give an inside look at the sequel to the 2014 hit action game based on The Lord of the Rings. A live demonstration of the game will also be shown.
5:30pm to 6pm PT/8:30pm to 9pm ET
Square Enix
Square Enix is holding a developer showcase to reveal new details about a game that will be announced for the first time sometime during E3.
6pm PT/9pm ET
The E3 Coliseum comes to a close with a panel that is being kept under wraps. All Keighley has written about this concluding event is that it will feature “an exclusive surprise discussion with renowned figures.”
Source: Geoff Keighley – Medium
Comments
Pingback: Go behind the scenes of games development with E3 Coliseum 2017 | Daily Update()
Pingback: Go behind the scenes of games development with E3 Coliseum 2017 – MobileSyrup – via Breaking News Headlines – Breaking News Headlines from Around the World()