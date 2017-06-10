Contests
Galaxy S8 Contest: Telus Samsung Galaxy S8Escape Adventure

Jun 10, 2017

12:01 PM EDT

6 comments

On May 27th, I set out on an adventure and headed up to the Telus cottage in Eastern Ontario to test out the Samsung Galaxy S8.

The weekend was packed with challenges such as who can make the best s’more, who can text from another contestant’s phone, and who is able to take a photo while sliding down a Slip ‘N Slide. I was stuck sliding down a Slip ‘N Slide while taking burst photos with the Samsung Galaxy S8.

Over the weekend I captured video of my challenge and along with video taken at the event by a production crew, I put together the sequence found above.

Now we’re giving away a Telus Samsung Galaxy S8 the MobileSyrup community.

The giveaway’s structure is similar to other contests we’ve run in the past. To enter, you’ll need to use the Gleam entry box below. Ensure that you’re using a current email and that you have fully completed all tasks that you’ve checked off. We’ll be verifying all entries.

The contest opens today, June 10th at 12:00pm and will end on June 24th at 11:59pm EST. Good luck to everyone!

TELUS Galaxy S8 Contest

Comments

  • Uzair Abbas

    Does it matter if I use different email for Facebook/Instagram and newsletter?

    • MANJIT SARMA

      I don’t think so…

  • MANJIT SARMA

    Thanks for the awesome opportunity to win this beauty! Entered…

  • Elky64

    Wouldn’t mind giving one a whirl and what a better way, by winning one!

  • Hirak Sarkar

    Guys, there are 5 more galaxy S8 International Giveaways currently running by those other Youtubers you’ll see in the video. To find them out check the YouTube channel “Giveaway Junction” to get all the giveaways in one place, or follow them on YouTube and Twitter and find them out one by one.

  • Yorgo

    Thank You ☺️