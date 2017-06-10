Galaxy S8 Contest: Telus Samsung Galaxy S8Escape Adventure

On May 27th, I set out on an adventure and headed up to the Telus cottage in Eastern Ontario to test out the Samsung Galaxy S8.
The weekend was packed with challenges such as who can make the best s’more, who can text from another contestant’s phone, and who is able to take a photo while sliding down a Slip ‘N Slide. I was stuck sliding down a Slip ‘N Slide while taking burst photos with the Samsung Galaxy S8.
Over the weekend I captured video of my challenge and along with video taken at the event by a production crew, I put together the sequence found above.
Now we’re giving away a Telus Samsung Galaxy S8 the MobileSyrup community.
The giveaway’s structure is similar to other contests we’ve run in the past. To enter, you’ll need to use the Gleam entry box below. Ensure that you’re using a current email and that you have fully completed all tasks that you’ve checked off. We’ll be verifying all entries.
The contest opens today, June 10th at 12:00pm and will end on June 24th at 11:59pm EST. Good luck to everyone!
