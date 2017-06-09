Pokémon Go, Niantic, Nintendo and the Pokémon Company’s popular augmented reality mobile game, has surpassed 750 million downloads globally, the game’s developer announced on Friday.
“It’s been an incredible first year for Pokemon Go thanks to the passion and dedication from the global Trainer community,” said John Hanke, CEO of Niantic, in a prepared statement.
The milestone comes just as Niantic prepares to celebrate Pokémon Go first birthday on July 6th. Among the festivities planned for next month is the first official real world Pokémon Go event. Set to go down on July 22nd, 2017, in Chicago, Illinois, tickets for the event will be available via Niantic’s website on June 19th. Niantic also plans to release a collaborative play-focused update soon.
It’s important to note Pokémon Go accrued 500 million two months after its initial release. Still, that doesn’t take anything away from the wild mainstream popularity the game enjoyed since it launched almost a year ago. As recently as several months ago, Niantic said Pokémon Go had approximately 65 million monthly active users, a number that’s almost twice the population of Canada.
Pretty good for a game that’s ‘waning’ in popularity.
