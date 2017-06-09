News
HTC U11 now shipping to Canadian customers

Jun 9, 2017

9:58 AM EDT

The U11, HTC’s squeezable high-end smartphone, is now shipping to Canadian customers, HTC Canada announced on Friday morning.

Priced at $899 CAD, HTC’s 2017 flagship handset features Android 7.1, a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, an IP67-certified body and 3,000mAh battery.

Using the phone’s touch sensitive frame and software feature called Edge Sense, users can squeeze the U11 to launch their favourite apps. More interesting is the U11’s 12-megapixel back-facing camera. DxOMark, a website that benchmarks cameras, says it’s the best camera on a smartphone currently available to purchase.

The Band 66 device is also compatible with the majority of Canadian carriers, including Freedom Mobile.

In Canada, the U11 is available in ‘sapphire blue,’ ‘amazing silver’ and ‘brilliant black.’ The handset is available through the company’s site here.

  • Ipse

    Wow, both people who pre-ordered will get it now….cool.
    Instead of a squeezing frame, they should have squeezed the price as the HTC brand doesn’t carry the premium label anymore.

    • I used to love HTC but they really dropped the ball on design. Their phones used to be unique but they slowly fell into the mold of making the phones all look alike.

      For that price you want it to make a statement and the statement shouldn’t be ” Is that an iPhone or a Samsung?” Looks too identical to everything else in the market.

  • Whome

    It’s a beautiful phone I just can’t afford it no matter what the brand name is.

  • Donovan

    I probably would’ve bought it if it had a headphone jack and if Freedom carried it. Can’t access the WiFi Calling & Texting without it being Freedom software.

  • Marius

    It’s cute…but it is a little bit to expensive and for the same price u can get something better! The worse part is that for the moment , none of the big 3 sell the phone…so 900$ it’s too much!

