HTC U11 now shipping to Canadian customers

The U11, HTC’s squeezable high-end smartphone, is now shipping to Canadian customers, HTC Canada announced on Friday morning.
Priced at $899 CAD, HTC’s 2017 flagship handset features Android 7.1, a 5.5-inch 2560 x 1440 display, Snapdragon 835 chipset, 4GB of RAM, 64GB of expandable storage, an IP67-certified body and 3,000mAh battery.
Using the phone’s touch sensitive frame and software feature called Edge Sense, users can squeeze the U11 to launch their favourite apps. More interesting is the U11’s 12-megapixel back-facing camera. DxOMark, a website that benchmarks cameras, says it’s the best camera on a smartphone currently available to purchase.
The Band 66 device is also compatible with the majority of Canadian carriers, including Freedom Mobile.
In Canada, the U11 is available in ‘sapphire blue,’ ‘amazing silver’ and ‘brilliant black.’ The handset is available through the company’s site here.
Source: HTC
