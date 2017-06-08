Bell’s recent partnership with Hyundai and Kia is exciting for more reasons than IoT — it’s also an announcement that Hyundai’s Blue Link system is finally coming to Canada.
Blue Link is an in-vehicle service available on most Hyundai vehicles in the U.S.
It’s a lot like the OnStar service offered by General Motors.
Drivers with Blue Link in their Hyundais get access to roadside assistance, stolen vehicle recovery, as well as a general vehicle overview.
Blue Link also provides additional features, like remote access, if paired with a smartphone or smartwatch.
While Blue Link isn’t a full-fledged infotainment system, drivers who pair their Android Auto smartphone app or Android Wear smartwatch can stream music and other entertainment.
According to Chad Heard, Hyundai Canada’s senior manager for public relations, Blue Link will first be available on Hyundai’s 2018 Elantra 5-door and 2018 Sonata midsize sedan.
“I think you’re going to see a staggered rollout,” said Heard, in a phone interview. “It’s not going to be on every model by Jan. 1st, 2019.
“I think you’re going to see that some models have the base structure that can accommodate the Blue Link system, and other vehicles will require a significant redesign.”
Heard said that Blue Link will most likely eventually be a standard or optional feature on every vehicle in the Hyundai fleet.
Blue Link will also be free for five years at the time of purchase. This also applies to drivers who lease their vehicles, instead of buying their cars outright.
“It’s an one-package deal,” said Heard. “The package is included in the price of the car, and [customers] have five years of service.”
