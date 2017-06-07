News
PREVIOUS|

Sony uncertain when Xperia XZ Premium smartphone is coming to Canada

Jun 7, 2017

5:57 PM EDT

12 comments

Sony Xperia XZ Premium

While the Sony Xperia XZ Premium smartphone has already launched in markets like the U.K. and China, Canadians will have to keep waiting.

To date, no specific information has been released on Canadian availability, so MobileSyrup reached out to Sony for an update. As it turns out, Sony doesn’t know for sure, either.

“We are still working to finalize distribution arrangements with our partners for the Xperia XZ Premium in Canada,” Sony told MobileSyrup in an e-mail. “We will keep you posted on any developments.”

Back in April, Sony had previously told MobileSyrup that there “[isn’t] any information about specific Canadian availability and launch timing right now.”

It’s worth noting that the company’s flagship phones sometimes launch alongside major Sony Pictures film releases. For example, a James Bond-themed Xperia T launched in November 2012, coinciding with the release of the 23rd film based on the British spy, Skyfall.

Sony’s next big film releases exactly one month today; Spider-Man: Homecoming, co-produced by Marvel Studios, will swing into theatres on July 7th.

Other than the cinematic return of the web-slinger, Sony has two other significant film releases on the horizon: The Emoji Movie, which debuts on July 28th, and The Dark Tower on August 4th, based on Stephen King’s series of the same name. Canadians will have to keep waiting to see if the phone releases around the same time as any of these movies.

Related Articles

News

Jun 22, 2017

1:39 PM EDT

Sony Xperia XA1 Ultra Canadian launch pushed back to July 5th

News

Jun 23, 2017

5:44 PM EDT

A quarter of Canadians stream online radio stations

News

Feb 27, 2017

12:20 PM EDT

Sony Xperia XZ Premium Hands-on: Smart camera package, shiny look [Video]

News

Jun 16, 2017

8:49 PM EDT

Apple poaches Sony executives to lead worldwide video programming

Comments

  • Tim3Tripp3r

    @Bradly Your 5th paragraph starts with “It’s worth nothing” and I’m thinking you might have made a typo. Maybe “It’s worth noting” is what you meant to say.

  • Raj Singh

    Why wait for carriers? Buy it online.

    • Steve Anderson

      Many people don’t want to do that if possible. Plus it’s way more immediately expensive not to simply go through our providers.
      I’m currently waiting for the Roger’s Canada release as I can’t really afford to pay full price on the spot, yet prefer to remain with my carrier that has been solid thus far.

  • Hugo Leonardo

    Sony doesn’t understand noone likes waiting for the unkwown… Samsung and Apple just say the specific date when they reveal their phones, they don’t keep secrets from their clients. Sony should learn with its own mistake that EVERYONE HATES WAITING!!! I was waiting, but wait until July? October? December? Better buy a competition now, at least most YouTube channels are telling Sony doesn’t have the best mobile on the market.

  • jrmtl

    Not quite sure what the holdup is, maybe a carrier issue. It’s always been frustrating buying Sony phones as they never give any sign of release dates. I always end up debating other others.

  • dirtyKIMCHI

    Only the XZ Premium Dual (G8142) has received ISED Canada Certification, so that may be part of the reason for the vagueness, as far as release; unless the XZ Premium (G8141) had not been submitted as of yet.

  • Aidolon

    Sigh. I love my Xperia Z3 and hope to move to another Sony again (love the internal noise-cancelling function!), but their total lack of rollout coordination, lack of marketing, and lack of product line focus (as in the “Z” series days) has me seriously dismayed.

    • Shamoy Rahman

      You could wait till August to buy it off Amazon and the price will go down quite a bit.

  • Brad Fortin

    At this rate they’ll announce the XZ Premium’s successor before it comes to Canada.

  • Derek Manning

    Mine’s in – anyone interested in a Z5 Premium (Gold)

    • Paul

      Where did you get yours from Derek? How do you like it so far?

  • jrmtl

    Just wondering if anyone has heard anything about the release of this phone or should I just move to purchasing the Galaxy S8 and leave SONY for their lack of respect for customers.