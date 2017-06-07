News
Order in Council details ISED Minister’s ambitions for a Wi-Fi-first MVNO model

Jun 7, 2017

On the first day of the 2017 Canadian Telecom Summit, Innovation, Science and Economic Development (ISED) Minister Navdeep Bains shook up the Canadian wireless industry by instructing Canada’s telecom regulator to reconsider a decision that sewed up a loophole allowing Wi-Fi-first MVNO Sugar Mobile to operate.

MVNOs, or mobile virtual network operators, sell mobile phone service by wholesale purchasing the use of another company’s existing infrastructure and then reselling service at generally lower rates. MVNOs are not a market force in Canada due to the fact that the CRTC does not compel carriers to sell network use to providers that don’t build their own infrastructure.

The March 1st decision provided a broad ruling on the use of wholesale roaming service as fallback service when a customer subscribed to a Wi-Fi-first MVNO leaves Wi-Fi.

“Canadians with low household income in particular face challenges related to the affordability of telecommunications services.”

Sugar Mobile had been using Rogers network as part of a roaming agreement the brand’s Northern sibling company, Ice Wireless, signed with the larger carrier. At the time of the decision, the CRTC noted that allowing this backdoor method for an MVNO went against its previous decision not to mandate MVNOs access to the incumbents’ networks and would change the meaning of wholesale roaming service.

In the Order in Council instructing the CRTC to reconsider this decision, ISED notes that it is doing so because Canadians continue to pay high rates for mobile wireless telecommunications services, Canada has among the lowest adoption rates for mobile telecommunications services among industrialized countries and “Canadians with low household income in particular face challenges related to the affordability of telecommunications services.”

By March 31st, 2018, ISED instructs the CRTC to return the ministry after considering whether “broadening the definition of ‘home network’ to consider other forms of connectivity, such as Wi-Fi, would have a positive impact on the affordability of mobile wireless services in Canada.”

A definition change would effectively mean recognizing software as infrastructure, striking a blow to the current facilities-based regulatory framework that favours operators that build infrastructure.

The Order in Council also states that the impact on investments for the larger carriers “could be mitigated by the imposition of conditions on mandatory wholesale roaming services.”

Specifically, it points to taking measures that would ensure roaming by Wi-Fi-first MVNO subscribers remains temporary and not permanent, perhaps by limiting the volume of roaming and by fixing “a different tariff in accordance with the wholesale roaming tariffs.”

In a subsequent “regulatory blockbuster” session at the Summit, executives from Bell, Telus and Rogers questioned the necessity of the Order in Council and emphasized their belief in a facilities-based approach.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    You would be well advised not to take the vendors reasoning literally and exactly as legitimate for why they need to charge you more.

    • Bill___A

      I was speaking in terms of the limited spectrum available and the fact that huge amounts of people stream video with reckless abandon. I also don’t like “bottom feeders” getting the use of infrastructure that cost billions. I’m referring to “sugar mobile” here. I understand that the reason the fiber build in Calgary is going so slowly is because the city’s mayor thought it would be a “good idea” to force Telus to allow Shaw to use their fiber after Telus shareholders paid to build it. I am no fan of the high wireless rates, but at the same time, I don’t think it is fair to force the prices lower by allowing competitors to come in using a cost basis which is lower than it should be. Maybe “sugar” mobile should be forced to allow some bit player to resell their Ice wireless service for peanuts in the arctic and see how that affects their investment in infrastructure.

  • Rimtu Kahn

    MVNO utilizing wifi only has to be allowed. The only reason robellus has any issues with that is because they fear losing customers to cheaper rates, as quite a few customers would be okay if their mobile phone service worked only in presence over wifi. In fact, such services are currently available for free utilizing some apps. All these MVNOs are trying to capitalize on is the ease of not requiring apps and instead allowing built-in phone capabilities of these phones to merge with wifi that they use.