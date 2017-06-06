mophie announces new charging case for iPhone 7/7 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+

mophie has announced a new case and station accessory for charging iPhone 7/7 Plus and Samsung Galaxy S8/S8+ phones. Named the charge force case and charge force powerstation mini, mophie’s latest cases are designed to offer easy wireless charging with the latest flagship smartphones on the market.
The charge force case is slim, wrapped in leather and can hold a separate battery back for simple charging. The case is compatible with Qi and other wireless charging systems, and also has space for Lightning or Micro-USB ports.
When on the go, the charge force powerstation mini can hold a small 3,000 mAh battery unit for wireless charging.
It’s important to note that while the website offers shipments to Canada, prices are listed in USD. The charge force case costs $59.95 USD (approximately $80.65 CAD) for iPhone 7/7 Plus and comes in a variety of colours, including black, tan, brown, blue and red.
The Samsung Galaxy S8/S8 Plus versions, meanwhile, cost $49.95 USD (roughly $67.20 CAD) and are available in black. The power station mini also costs $49.95 USD ($67.20 CAD). All three devices can be ordered at mophie.com.
