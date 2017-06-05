News
Apple announces the HomePod, a ‘breakthrough home speaker’

Jun 5, 2017

3:18 PM EDT

137 comments

apple homepod speaker

Apple today announced a standalone speaker called HomePod that has a strong focus on music, which Apple hopes will “reinvent music” in the home.

It comes in white and black, is just under seven inches tall and covered in a mesh fabric. It has a seven-array tweeter pack, each with an individual driver, all controlled by an A8 chip. It also features spatial awareness to tune sound to its environment.

The speaker is controlled by voice AI, like Google Home and Amazon Alexa. It features six microphones, and users can say ‘Hey Siri’ to command the AI, which is primarily intelligent on the subject of music.

For instance, Apple says it can handle complex music-related questions like asking who the individual musicians from a song are, or other obscure music trivia.

But while HomePod’s Siri is mainly a ‘musicologist,’ it can also deal with commands regarding podcasts, weather, sports and HomeKit smarthome devices. Additionally, users can send iMessages through Siri on HomePod.

homepod

The company says it is “designed to work with an Apple Music subscription,” presumably meaning there’s no integration for third-party streaming apps like Spotify.

Apple says it is coming “later this year” to the U.S., U.K. and Australia, while it will arrive elsewhere at some point in 2018. The HomePod will be available for $349 USD (about $470 CAD).

Comments

  • Smanny

    $470 Canadian dollars is way too much for a Siri speaker with mics. But I know it’s Apple, and people will still buy it at that price. But when I see others like Amazon’s Echo or Echo Dot is so much cheaper. Even Google’s Home is only $179 Canadian.

    • thereasoner

      …but, but, but it has a magical sub woofer and it’s tuned to empty your wallet no matter the size of your room. This will only help Apple destroy others in profits !!!
      – fanatical iFans

  • Theonesalmon

    Sweet, apple just invented Google home!

    • gremlin0007

      What? I thought they just invented music, period

    • And google invented Amazon Alexa!

    • p_lindsay

      No, Apple invented that too.

    • Brad Fortin

      Apple invented the concept of invention.

    • gremlin0007

      Apple invented concepts

    • Waleeed Aly

      Verily.

    • Brad Fortin

      They also invented patents and patented the idea shortly after.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Verily, clone.

    • FlamesFan89

      At this point, I’m convinced that Apple invented the apple that inspired the name Apple, including the English word “apple” itself. It’s so meta

    • Waleeed Aly

      Did they not provide us with the Cosmos and everything we hold dear within in?
      Verily.

    • It’s Me

      The joke only works for Apple.

  • gremlin0007

    I think the advantage Amazon Alexa has over Google Home / HomePod is the Dot. You practically need one in each room if your whole house is automated and at 470$ CAD each? Good luck! The dot goes for 50$ USD.

    • thereasoner

      Good point but I’m inclined to wait until the tech matures and more functions/companion devices are available before I buy any home device with accessories.

    • gremlin0007

      Yeah… I always buy the new tech and get shafted when another newer/better one comes out a couple months after heh, it’s a sickness.

    • Smanny

      You can take a Raspberry PI and add a speaker and mic. Now you have an even cheaper Google Assistant. As a matter of fact, the last Raspberry PI magazine called magpi included everything to build your own Google Assistant for $20 cad. The magazine came with a Raspberry PI, speaker, button, mic, and Cardboard to wrap it up in.

    • Mr Dog

      Heck why not just build your own system and it will be even cheaper. Some microcontrollers, write the code and your good to go. /s

    • Smanny

      If you ever used a Raspberry PI, then you would have known how easy it is to set it up. As a matter of fact you can just download the Google Assistant image already prepped and ready to go on a micro SD card. Depending on which PI you pick up, but they have a 3.5mm stereo jack. Then pick up a USB microphone, and you are good to go. Start speaking and asking it things. But I guess if you are a simpleton and think a job like that is too hard, then I guess go buy one already premade. But you can make one yourself for around $40 Canadian. Google it.

    • Mr Dog

      It’s not that simple.

      Sure in ideal spots it works but comon. With your setup, even a little bit of music or obstacle between yourself and the microphone will result in it not understanding you.

      These things have a minimum of 2 microphones, and upto 8 in some cases for noise cancelation, near and far field etc etc etc.

      Taking a PI and adding a speaker and microphone is no where near the reliability, performance or use ability of the things on the market.

    • Smanny

      I think you missed my point of getting an inexpensive Google Assistant. Sure pay $470 for Apple’s, or $179 for Google’s. Also I have two working, and it works great. Googles servers must take the voice audio and do some noise cancellation on their servers, because it works great. Especially if you have the TV playing in the background.

    • Jeff Innis

      I previously thought about getting cheap $20 Chinese Android TV sticks for use as DIY Google Home devices without plugging them into TV’s and plug USB microhpones and HDMI audio extractors to speakers. Might still go that way when more developers have onboarded to Google Assistant. Half of my Alexa-enabled devices are still not compatible on Google, let alone my own Arduino/ESP8266 devices.

    • John Lofwire

      I am using my old devices for thats purpose and buying used one.

      I had a nexus 7 2013 edition and its worked like magic so i gone to kjiji and buyed 3 more ( about 80$ each )

      So its always listening even when screen is closed down ( and i am using wireless charging pad as well )

      i have all those speakers advantage and tablet all at the same time..
      Couple thats with google chrome cast on all tv and sound system with smart lightning and bang! 🙂

      When i change my android phone i will just re purpose them to this as well.

  • Marc Palumbo

    I just find these “smart” speakers (I’m using this term extremely loosely) to be such a dumb, backwards piece of technology. I can’t for the life of me understand why someone wants to speak to them. Why not grab your phone and type. It’s better and less embarrassing.

    And these prices are just… awful.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      When you’re cooking, set a timer without using your already wet, greasy, sticky, or flour hands. When you walk in to your house with bags of groceries, you can ask to have the lights turned on instead of trying to use your elbow. Play music from a device without connecting to your phone via bluetooth. The list goes on. These are not backwards, they actually facilitate simple things. They are not necessities but they do help. The price for this is really awful though. At that price you can buy 7 echo dots.

    • NoelYEG

      Agreed, these are not need to have devices but nice to have. Asking it to play a kids video from youtube on the TV while you try to wrangle kids, or ask conversions/timers while you are cooking. Asking to read you the news while you make breakfast.

    • John Lofwire

      love asking my phone to start up my TV app ( i am with videotron using illico ) and stream to any of my tv just by asking it to. I use Samsung smart tv and the screen is turn off as soon as i unplug from it so its all automated.

      All you said i can already do… will not pay 500$ for thats crap.

    • If it delivers in sound quality (like they say they do) then the price tag is pretty good imo, but I’d be expecting almost sonos level quality.

      I just hope its not speakers designed by beats lol

    • zanzee

      You can do the same thing with your smart phone / tablet using Siri/Bing/Google Voice. If your in your home you probably have a home audio system so Bluetooth/chromecast/appletv. All these make it seem extra pointless especially at the price point.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Except your smartphone/tablet isn’t always with you, isn’t always listening, doesn’t have multiple microphones to pick up your voice from the other end of the room. That was my point, it’s not a necessity, but it helps when you don’t have to take your hands off of what you’re doing to perform actions. They’re just little things that you can live without but not having to touch the phone while you’re doing something and you want your phone to do something for you is pretty nice.

      You’re right on the price. I only have the Echo Dots which are much cheaper. This HomePod is overpriced and it’s not even focused on home automation.

    • zanzee

      My phone is normally within earshot of me and all I have to say is “ok google” and it’ll do almost exactly what a Google home will do. I haven’t tried it on my work iphone and maybe siri isn’t always on? Not trying to argumentative just not sure what these things (Google home included) real point is?

    • Jeff Innis

      Google Assistant/Now can’t do home automation yet unless it’s on the Home, isn’t it? Google Now won’t work without you unlocking your phone. Nor do I want to drain battery when my phone is in standby, and not all phones support it. Don’t get me wrong, I use Google too. It’s very handy when I have to send a Hangouts message just by speaking when I’m driving. Having a permanent device powered by USB that’s always there is nice to have. If you can live without it that’s great too, but it just makes the small things easier.

    • John Lofwire

      Google assistant/now work 100% with google home i use it all the time for my light and my chrome cast thats i use on all my tv and sound system.

      Google assistant/now work even if your phone is closed its always listening you dumbnut.

      So plz stop saying lies 🙂

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Please be civilized and refrain from name-calling.

    • John Lofwire

      Please go into the corner cry a rivers 🙂

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Well like I said, it’s just nice to have. Also, not everyone’s phone is built the same, Okay Google often has issues interpreting what I say when I’m driving simply because I’m driving over gravel road. And again, not everyone has their phone with them at all times. Nor does everyone use their phones the same way or have the same attachment to it. Not everyone wants to enable always listening on their phone due to battery concerns. Devices like the echo dot is always there so you don’t have to make sure your phone is with you, always charged so you don’t have to worry about charging it, has omnidirectional multiple microphones so you don’t have to dictate louder depending on where and how your phone is placed. I have to say though, of all the devices I think only Echo Dot is justifiable, having a fancy high quality speaker on the Home, Echo, and this expensive pile of garbage HomePod is just too much.

      You know whatever works for you.

    • John Lofwire

      My smartphone is always with me ( holster ) and is always listening ( even if screen turn off )

      I have nexus 7 tablet in almost every room ( got 4 of them ) and i use them exactly for all those features you talk about.

      So again dont need to buy another device for this.

    • Marc Palumbo

      Yep. It’s honestly a cash grab for everyone. I say these things are gone within 3 years time

    • John Lofwire

      When you’re cooking = can already do this with Siri on iphone or google assistant.
      When you walk in your house with bags = can already do this with Siri on iphone or google assistant.
      Play music on another device whitout connecting to your phone via bluetooth = i can already do this using my chrome cast on my tv and sound system ect.

      So basically its useless if you have a smartphone.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      As I repeat again. These are just things nice to have but not necessities. This is like why phones have fingerprint sensors when you can still just unlock your phone with PIN. Just something nice to have.

    • John Lofwire

      If you dont have a smartphone this is amazing yes.

      Otherwise nope useless

      As you said its like fingerprint scanner.
      If i already have it on my device i dont need an external device just for fingerprint scanner 😉

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Clearly you don’t believe what you preach because you have a smartphone yet you decided to buy 4 tablets just for the same purpose as this. Do you actually use all 4 tablets aside from home assistance? Who needs more than one freakin tablet? Why didn’t you just buy 4 raspberry pi’s with Android loaded on them to use Google Assistant? I have 3 echo dots for $39 each and one Fire HD tablet for $89. Talk about poor investments.

      Also, wrong analogy. Fingerprint sensor is embedded in the phone and is intrinsic to it, nobody is asking you to buy something external that you may or may not have with the phone at all times. In this case, a home speaker to control your home is always at home and is what is intrinsic to it. The smartphone is the external device.

    • John Lofwire

      I already had 1 tablet thats i used for streaming content on my google chromecast.

      my others 3 tablet costed me only 80$ each hell i can but 6 of them for the price of 1 apple home crap.

      I use those tablets for the following :
      Reading book ( using amazon app so my book and where i am at are sync on all 4 device and my phone as well )
      streaming video and such.
      Playing games with friends ( really fun to play a multiplayer game like monopoly using tablets and phone )
      I also use them as clock and alarm. ( you know with a screen its better to see the time )

      So i highly doubt Raspberry or echo dots can do what i do with my devices.

      My analogy is very sound.

      Here let me explain 🙂

      What your lil device do my smartphone or tablets can already do as well as do much more so i dont need your lil device.
      My device already have a fingerprint scanner so i dont need another one.

      In my eye its your lil devices thats are external because they dont bring anything to the table thats i cannot already do with ANY of my device and my devices already do much more than those lil device will ever do.

      See i have screens on those devices and they are fully wireless so i can also bring them with me if i want ( but i choose to have one for each room so i can get all the advantages and not only one )

      Now if i only needed the automation i would use raspberry but i need much more and for the price difference i get much much more and i need it.

      But comparing my home made solution to this new Apple overpriced crap you cant disagree thats apple solution is way overpriced.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      You can read ebooks on your phone, you can play games with friends on your phone, you can stream video on your phone, you have clocks and alarm on your phone. Why do you need to buy more than one tablet? Let me answer that for you. Because it’s nice to be able to read ebooks on a bigger screen, it’s nice to play games on a bigger screen, it’s nice to browse videos and look at previews on a bigger screen, and the clock one, yeah I have no answer for that, that’s just a waste of electricity if you ask me. Your tablets do not bring extras to the table compared to your phone, in fact, it can’t make phone calls from your number, it does less. But having tablets is nice to have because it has a bigger screen and a bigger battery.

      Again, I’m saying Echo Dots are NICE TO HAVE. They are not bringing things to the table. They do not have additional functionality. Echo Dots are nice to have because it has 7 omnidirectional microphone array, is always there mounted on the wall where you’ve mounted it and is always charged. Again, NICE TO HAVE. Can you do what it can do with a phone? Yes. Do you need it? No.

      Lastly, the thing about analogy is that analogies have a relation. When you say external, you relate to one as being internal and the other as external. External does NOT mean less functionality. External TB3 graphics cards are much better than integrated graphics chipsets on laptops.

    • John Lofwire

      In fact I don’t really need the bigger screen I got those tablet because they where dirt cheap.

      I will in fact slowly replace them with my cellphones because i change phone every 3 to 6 months because I work in the industry.

      I can make call from all my connected device as the carrier i work for make it possible to use my number as VOIP. Nice try.

      My tabs are on wireless charging so they always charged and ready to go.

      I don’t care for word semantic only for result.
      If I already have all the functionality and even more then I wont downgrade to inferior solution. Want a nice analogy?

      Door locks.
      Your smart speaker are basic one with a keylock and electronic smart lock.

      Mine is the same features but also with finger print and retinal scanner.

      I dont need all the features but I have them if I need them.

      For me this smart speaker is just a nice way to milk client.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      “In fact I don’t really need the bigger screen I got those tablet because they where dirt cheap.” So… you just admitted you don’t need them but you bought them. How is this any different from buying home assistant speakers? How is this you not getting milked?

      Answer this question. You have laptops, it has HDMI out, your TV has HDMI input. Why did you buy a Chromecast? Can your laptop not play Netflix? Can your laptop not play YouTube? Can you not leave a laptop hooked up to the TV all the time and use a wireless keyboard? And your computer does more than a Chromecast, Chromecast can’t do jack by itself. Clearly Chromecast is a nice way to milk you into buying something useless.

      Also, you’re still failing at this analogy thing. Echo dot can do home assistance by itself, and a phone can do home assistance by itself. A keylock can be locked unlocked via a key. An electronic smart lock can be locked unlocked via a pin combination. A phone cannot magically lock and unlock a door where there is no lock present. It would still need an electronic lock to work and most likely a fallback keylock in case of power outages or things like when you left your phone locked inside the house..

    • John Lofwire

      For 80 buck each they where the best i could get with minimal gaming performance with all the features i needed as well nice try.

      Next laptop well sadly my laptop is of gamers variety so not really mobile with my current setup i can do everything by voice as well as all the home features i want as for Chromecast i am using 1080p variety and they can do a full mirror wirelessly of all my device including my laptop so why bother with HDMI? Maybe when I get a 4k tv but then I gonna use a chromecast ultra thats support it wirelessly. Again nice try.

      As for lock all fingerprint one have backup so nice try.

      I am currently using a smart lock i can unlock by NFC so I can use my phone my smart watch or even my tag on my keychain (wich hold my car key and 1 backup key for my door)

      Ok my car not nfc or smart yet each thing in its own time.

      I still stand by what I said smart speaker are quite useless even more than smart watch those have some use like fitness tracking with biometric.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      I’m done with this, clearly you are not getting my point and your ability to understand a point is critically low. The thing about the fingerprint having a key backup was EXACTLY my point. That’s why your analogy was bad. Here’s the bottom line smart home speakers are not there to replace your smartphone or do anymore than your smartphone. I’ve been saying right from the start they are not necessities but they help with the little things. Maybe you don’t feel the little things. But that’s you, you don’t represent everyone. If you don’t like them, don’t buy them. Stick with your homebrew solutions. If that works for you, that’s cool.

      Also, you can’t seem to argument something without being condescending and name-calling. “Nice try”? I honestly feel like I’m talking to a 10 year old.

    • John Lofwire

      Your point is flawed.
      I base my decision on need and what give me the most for my money and you tried very hard to discredit my way of doing thing just because I disagree with you.

      If your solution is good for you then great for you this do not change the fact I find thats solution inferior.

      Its fine if you want to pay for thing thats are more limited its up to you.

    • Jeff Innis

      I see, you need 4 tablets. Great reasoning.

    • John Lofwire

      4 smart device with screen and ability to run any app including games for 80$ each.

      Some will have build in touch screen in each room its a similar concept.

      Hell some will put 500$ smart speaker in all room lol no screen and much more limited.

    • John Lofwire

      I can do much more with those than you can with your dots.

      All question of needs.

    • Jeff Innis

      No one needs 4 tablets.. Even one tablet is a luxury item people can live without. Nobody needs 4 tablets. Period.

    • John Lofwire

      Yes 80$ each is such a luxury.

      Seriously some ppl are simply dumb in the way they reason.

      Its not 4 ipad lol

    • Jeff Innis

      Luxury. a material object, service, etc., conducive to sumptuous living, usually a delicacy, elegance, or refinement of living rather than a necessity, or: free or habitual indulgence in or enjoyment of comforts and pleasures in addition to those necessary for a reasonable standard of well-being

      Nowhere does luxury mean expensive.

    • John Lofwire

      Based on what you just said.
      About everything is Luxury.

      you could live in the forest and live from the forest then its would not be luxury.

      your Pod are a luxury too then.

    • Jeff Innis

      Jesus christ that is exactly the point. The entire point is that these things are nice to have and not necessities. And you clearly understand that because you have 4 freaking tablets. If you want to judge other people for buying something that can already be done by something else making it a waste of money, justify you buying 4 tablets when you already have a smartphone. It doesn’t matter if it can do more. You’re buying them because it’s nice to have, just like the home speakers are nice to have.

    • Jeff Innis

      Also, here’s what I discovered with Google Assistant on the phone. When you say Okay Google and your phone and tablet are both near you both will respond, both will listen and perform the action. I read that if you have a Google Home though, that changes as it will say another device is listening on your phone. But you need to get a Google Home for that to work. The home Assistant speakers like Alexa will pick only the closest one. Next, if you don’t use the default clock app from Google, Google Assistant will tell you to do things in the app when you ask it to – ie. cancel the alarm and Google Assistant will respond, “actually you can do that in the app” and bring up the app for you. So you have to sacrifice your phone/app preferences in order to do home automation on your phone by voice. Also, you cannot unlock via voice when app policies are elevated – meaning some work email requires fingerprint/pin only unlock policy so you can’t use always listening when phone is locked. And not all phones support unlock via voice. Your homebrew solution simply will not work for everyone.

    • John Lofwire

      You never stop do you? I am a tech support for a carrier so I know all this.

      First I use an app called tasker to deactivate the assistant when I am at home (all automated based on my location)

      Second my room are mostly soundproof.

      Google home is an app btw I have it on my smartphone and tablet and thanks you I just checked and I can turn on thats nice option so its only use closest one.

      My app preference? I use stock clock and mostly only google app on all devices (beside games)

      My personal email work on all the device my business email wont ever be on another device than my cell and my cell do unlock by voice.

      You got more of those crap?
      Never said my solution is perfect for everyone’s but its the best solution for the price for my need.

      My specialty is to build custom solution for business clients so I know very well how to analyse a situation and the best solution for it.

    • Jeff Innis

      Your bullsh#t is starting to show. You use Tasker to disable Google Assistant at home. But you also said you use your phone and tablets to use Google Assistant doing the same thing as these home smart speakers. Which is it? Your bullsh#t is beyond reeking.

      That is my point, you don’t represent everyone so you can’t say a product is useless. Not everyone knows what Tasker is let alone buy it. Not everyone has a work email that has less restricted policies. Not everyone wants to use the stock apps on their phone, that is why many people choose Android phones. Not everyone wants to buy 4 tablets. Not everyone wants to enable always listening on their phone. Not everyone has phone that supports always listening. Not everyone is as attached to their phone as you are. Not everyone has a soundproof building like yours. And no I have the Google Home app and there is no option to pick closest device. In fact Google recommends on their support page to manually hold the home button on your phone if you want to start dictating to your phone instead of saying Okay Google unless you are not at home to prevent multiple devices responding. Look it up on Google Home Help. Your bullsh#t is overflowing everywhere.

    • John Lofwire

      Man are you smoking drug?

      I disable google assistant on my cellphone when at home because its always on me in a holster and would also wake up if i say ok google but now thanks to you i wont have to because thanks to thats neat options you shown me and thats very cool.

      So wtf you talking about? its not because i love an option thats available to me thats i dont need all the others features a smartspeaker dont haves.

      Seriously you need to take a chill pill.

      as for your echo speaker they are over 80$ in canada so its even worst than i was thinking.

      its 40$ USD but i am canadian lol so the cost i gave ya i paid in CAD not in USD

      All the clients i deal with receive this service for free so i setup tasker for them and do all this.
      Right now cellphone industry in Canada everyone pay same price so giving thats extra service make the sales happen!

      My email is very restricted in fact its just thats my phone permit to use my voice to unlock the phone ( as you said not all phone do it ) But when i sell devices to clients i ask them lots of question to help them take a device thats will give them all the features they want for the best possible price.

      As for Stock app on the tablet they only for emails ( Gmail ) music ( google music ) and movies ( play movie ) and the clock itself they work perfectly well and are fully free so if you like to pay for a third party solution its fine by you but thats would be part of the question i ask the client to determine the best device for the needs.

      thanks to those tablet i would not need to have always listening on on my phone but its quite handy in the car.

      as for phone supporting always listening even entry level android phone support it so nice try.

      Many ppl are even more attached to the smartphone they own. Hell if i forget my phone i dont go back get it and many do.

      Most Condominium are soundproof and many ppl live in such place.

      As for the app option its might depend on your phone model i guess i use an HTC10 its has 3 directional microphone ( not as many as your echo dot sure ) but its might be a requirement to select this option.

      Smoke some more as you clearly need your dosage.

    • Jeff Innis

      All I’m hearing is, I think this, so rest of the world thinks this. I do this, so the rest of the world does this. I am Canadian, so everyone who consumes tech is Canadian.

    • John Lofwire

      Yep you smoke something pretty strong.

      Because i think you should know all the features and capacity you need out of a product before buying it you get your panty in a bunch?

      Its a Canadian tech website dumbnut 🙂

      I use stock apps because they are made to work flawlessly with the product itself what wrong with thats? Did i say you cannot use third party app if you want?

      Did i said everyone phone can do everything? nope.

      Stop trying to manipulate the narrative and stop smoking drugs.

    • Jeff Innis

      “It’s useless if you have a smartphone.” implies anyone with a smartphone can make Google Assistant work as a replacement for smart speakers. And I point out that it’s not so simple, just because you have a smartphone doesn’t mean you can make Google Assistant work. The right conditions have to meet. There are many factors preventing many people from actually accomplishing that.

      Yes it’s a Canadian website but the context of discussions is how the consumer perceive this product and Canadians are not the only ones consuming this product. This isn’t about you. This is about the general consumer.

      When you resort to name-calling, your credibility starts to fall.

    • John Lofwire

      It is useless if you have a smartphone because your smartphone can do everything your speaker can do as long as its have google now or google assistant with the Home app installed.

      The only disadvantage is you have to bring it around with you which is a pretty small one.

      As long as your phone support google assistant or google now you are cover.

      As for Canadian website i was just saying that its normal that i say i am Canadian on a Canadian website you tried to use that as a negative point which make no sense.

      When you resort to putting words out of context you simply have no credibility and to be truthful i dont give a rat *ss about how you or anyone on comment section see me.

      Now go smoke a big one you obviously need it.

    • Jeff Innis

      The point is there is a difference between a statement that says “this is useless if you have smartphone” vs. “this is useless for me because I’ve made my smartphone work the same way.”

      “As long as your phone support google assistant or google now you are cover.” Sigh. As we’ve discussed, that is not true. Not all phones support hands-free Okay Google detection when phone is locked. Not everyone can use it given their phone configurations. Not everyone wants to enable it. Like I repeat over and over again, this may work for you, but it does not generalize for everyone.

      For the last time, it’s not about you. You use your situation to argue something. We are discussing the value of a product as a whole to all consumers.. not just Canadians. In fact, these products will likely be in the hands of more Americans than Canadians considering the markets. But you seem to think your situation as a Canadian means the value of it is less to all consumers because the crappy loonie makes it not worth it. You can say, “this is not worth the money for me because it is $100+ in Canada.” And that is a valid statement. Remember, just because you bought outdated tablets for $80 Kijiji doesn’t mean everybody can find it or is willing to buy it.

      You are trying to argue that this product has no value as a whole to all consumers because you can do x and y to achieve the same thing. When I point out that it’s not always possible because some people have scenarios that doesn’t allow them to. You mention that you use this, you do that. But as I repeat over and over again, you do not represent everyone. This is not about you. You cannot use yourself as a case study to represent everyone.

      This is not about you. If you simply have said. “This is useless to me because I’ve rigged my phone to accomplish the same thing.” Then this discussion wouldn’t have turned out this way. Every post I make considers possibilities of other people and their scenario. Every argument you make is about how you do things laced with some condescending remarks or name-calling.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Oh yeah, if your argument is that your homebrew solution makes commercial products pointless and overpriced. What’s new? Because I have home-made WeMo clones that I built for less than $10 when Belkin sells them for $50 a pop. That’s the reason why people do homebrew solutions.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Let me recap the summary of what I have found from redditing for the past few hours trying to figure out why this doesn’t work on all 3 of my phones including my Nexus 4. Okay Google from a screen that’s off and locked only works on a select few devices that have supporting low power audio chips . Otherwise it’ll only work if it’s plugged in and charging. If you turn on your phone in a lock screen state and say Okay Google, it will unlock if you have it trained. However, that requires you to actually push your power button to turn screen on before you can activate Okay Google. If you have phone policy that requires PIN/Fingerprint unlock, even having it charged or having the screen on will not work, it will buzz when it hears Okay Google but nothing will happen if screen is off or it will prompt for password when screen is on. You can root your phone to get around this for phones that do not support this but reddit users report battery drains.

      So no as it turns out, majority of smartphones cannot do what these home assistant speakers do. Maybe you happen to luck out that your devices can make it work, but that certainly doesn’t mean everyone’s smartphone can render these smart speakers useless.

    • John Lofwire

      I am using a lg 5 thats support it at all time

      The nexus 7 2013 tab are always on wireless charger and dont have any pin or lock screen.

      As for others devices if you leave one in each room plugged in its will work perfectly well.

      Stop trying so hard my setup is pretty good and just work as intended and is a better buy for the price than your smart speaker.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Sigh. It’s never been about your setup. I am talking about all consumers as a whole. My point is your setup hardly works for majority of people so your argument about these smart speakers being useless if you have a smartphone is incorrect. When you say “this is useless if you have a smartphone”, you speak for everyone – not just yourself.

    • John Lofwire

      You can get the kind of setup i have for lower than using smart speaker.

      My point stand.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Most people do not want to change their phone or buy outdated tablets from Kijiji just so they can do this.

    • John Lofwire

      you can get entry level Amazon tablet ( wich do support those features ) at around 50$.

      Stop trying its wont work lol.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Yeah… see, I actually own the Fire 7. It comes with FireOS, not vanilla Android. It also doesn’t have any Google apps and services whatsoever and comes with a custom Amazon-forced Ad lockscreen so Okay Google will NEVER work when screen is off. It doesn’t even work when screen is on.

    • John Lofwire

      Amazon alexa is available on your tablet since the 7 of june btw.
      its work fully handfree as well.

      Plz stop acting dumb.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      No, it doesn’t. It requires you to hold down the home button to trigger. You don’t even say “Alexa” to trigger it. Where will your BS take you next?

    • John Lofwire

      You really are dumb.

      Put screen time out as never leave it plugged with screen open.

      Cant use your brain much as I see.

      Here lets make this easy on both of us. I dont like wasting time with dumb ppl.

    • Homer J. Simpson

      Let me repeat.. “It requires you to hold down the home button to trigger.” And even if it does work, jumping through hoops to make it work like leaving the screen on hardly makes it a replacement product. It’s a hack. A hack that will likely shorten the lifespan of your tablet.

    • Josh Brown

      I love my Google home use it all the time. It isn’t embarrassing at home.

    • thereasoner

      I’ve been holding out myself because other than obvious inquiries that I can make with my voice on my phone I can’t think of much that I’d do with Google Home at this point.

      I’m thinking things like turning off/on lights/playing music but then I can also do that with my phone, a BT speaker and the right smart bulbs. Maybe turn on my home theater system with the right gadget/accessorie? and there is the Nest thermostat but what else? What smart home products do you have your Home hooked up to?

    • Josh Brown

      Light switches, nest, garage door, can’t find my phone(multi user rings mine or my wife’s), control my Chromecast and Nexus player, music is awesome(can even say: play that song that says(say lyrics), recipes are amazing(reads out instructions one at a time), just general queries , asking how is my day gives traffic calendar events and news, one Google home can hear me all over the house no need to grab my phone.

      I love it so easy to use and multi user is so cool.

    • Brad Fortin

      Apple was pretty clear that they think of this primarily as a premium speaker, with Siri just being icing on the cake. The price is in-line with other premium speakers, especially with the smart features such as spatial awareness.

      Definitely not for everyone, though.

    • Marc Palumbo

      That’s only because it’s a half @ssed Alexa competitor. There’s no integration with TV, Siri only really works with music, mostly. It’s a rushed product just to compete. Waste of money for those that buy it.

    • Brad Fortin

      You seem to be missing the point entirely.

  • p_lindsay

    Apple: Me too at twice the price!

    • Waleeed Aly

      Lol!

  • Jeff Thibert

    Fug. Ly.

  • Neil Osadchy

    Wow what a joke. I’ve been rocking a sonos play 5 for 4 years now. I wouldn’t use that peice of junk at all. All these listening speakers are just another thing to steal your information and use it to sell ad space. More apple junk. Oh look at this speaker it can do everything the other ones do but now it costs more AND it only works with apple music.

    • ciderrules

      This is the same price as the Sonos Play 3. And the Play 3 is junk next to this.

    • Bruce Wayne

      Junk, how?

    • ciderrules

      HomePod sounds much better than the Play 3 (at least according to people who got to listen to them side-by-side at WWDC). And the Play 3 has no intelligent features whatsoever.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Sounds? So you don’t even know what you are talking about. Take a hike, opinionated tr*ll.

    • ciderrules

      Reviewers got a chance to listen to the HomePod at WWDC. And they all came away impressed.

      So sorry actual people listening to the HomePod beside the Sonos Play 3 noted the HomePod was significantly better.

    • John Lofwire

      For the price you pay i hope the sound is good.

      But i can just get a cheap one and plug it in my 5000$ sound system and your homepod become a joke.

      Seriously apple lover need to take a chill pill.

    • Waleeed Aly

      I’d suggest he finishes the entire bottle…

    • Brad Fortin

      But i can just get a cheap one and plug it in my 5000$ sound system and your homepod become a joke.

      Yes, but then you also spent $4650 more than you would have on a HomePod. For people who don’t have $5000 lying around it’s much cheaper to get a HomePod than, say, an Echo Dot and a $5000 sound system.

    • John Lofwire

      most ppl already have a sound system.

      So if you are dumb enuf to imply i say to buy a 5000$ sound system then you need to go consult a specialist.

      and a cheap sound system around 300$ will be much better than this crap homepod for sound quality so again for a 500$ or less total cost i can get something way superior than this crap.

      I am using Tablet with chromecast on my sound system and its work like magic.

      the tab cost 80$ the chromecast 50$ and its will work with any sound system with an audio in.

      Yes its sound better than other smartspeaker but not better than real sound system.

      nice try 🙂

    • Brad Fortin

      “Most people already have a sound system”

      That’s an assumption, and you know what they say about making assumptions.

      Competing WiFi-enabled speakers cost more than the HomePod. With a 4″ woofer and 7 tweeters the HomePod falls somewhere between the Sonos 3 ($380) and the Sonos 5 ($650). Add on top of that some smart functionality like an Echo Dot and you’re sitting well above the HomePod’s ~$475 CAD price.

      Nice try.

    • John Lofwire

      Most ppl do have a sound system sorry but thats a reality.

      And micro sound system cannot compete with real one and there is very good one under 500$

      This is like comparing laptop performance to a desktop one in same price range.

      Sonos is overpriced crap just like apple one.

    • Brad Fortin

      Most ppl do have a sound system sorry but thats a reality.

      Prove it.

      And micro sound system cannot compete with real one and there is very good one under 500$

      That’s exactly what everyone who’s heard it in person so far has said, that it sounds absolutely incredible for its size. While not quite as amazing-for-its-size as something like the Devialet Phantom (a 4,500 W in a speaker shape of an egg and the size of a microwave!) it simply blows away the competition.

      This is like comparing laptop performance to a desktop one in same price range.

      More like comparing tablet performance to a desktop in the same price range. Speaking of which, the iPad Pro’s A10X is about 4x faster than a quad-core i7 when it comes to things like photo editing. Isn’t that incredible?

      Sonos is overpriced crap just like apple one.

      Okay. The HomePod has 8 drivers, WiFi, and a digital assistant. Good luck finding a speaker, Sonos or not, with at least specs that good for a cheaper price.

    • John Lofwire

      I have nothing to prove to you.

      Here a simple solution for apple troll full of delusion.

    • Waleeed Aly

      But not you. That is called ‘heresay’; ie’ you don’t know what you’re talking about. Unfortunately.
      Further, the Sonos Play 3 has received some of the best reviews of ANY wireless speaker anywhere; read the comments on ‘What HiFi’, for a start.
      And have you ever heard of CONFIRMATION BIAS?
      I’ve noticed that you get upset when haters knock Apple yet here you are doing exactly the same thing with Sonos… hypocrite? Much?

    • Waleeed Aly

      “And the Play 3 has no intelligent features whatsoever”
      So, how would you define ‘Trueplay’? This INTELLIGENT feature allows you to tune your speaker to the specific location in which it has been placed.
      By all means comment on products but do your homework first before making incorrect and ignorant statements.
      Now, would you like me to come and pick up your toys and put them back in your pram…? Would you…..?

    • Waleeed Aly

      Junk? What a stupid and ignorant statement.

    • Marc Palumbo

      To the technology world, this offers nothing. Just like the others do. Apple no longer innovates. The whole WWDC has been pretty underwhelming. Is it me or it’s just getting dull every year now

  • bigshynepo

    Post-Jobs Apple Strategy for Breakthrough Devices:

    – Analyze tech landscape for products to copy
    – Release after relevant products have already conquered marketplace
    – Price over twice as high as nearest competitor
    – Market it’s underwhelming and limiting proprietary tech as a feature
    – Wait for the kool-aid drinkers to buy it up

    • TrickyDickie

      “Wait for the kool-aid drinkers to buy it up”

      And they will lol

    • Mr_Reliable

      kool-aid drinker here: I legit look at the device and price point and think it’s a hard pass.

    • Mr Dog

      You realize this has always been their plan right?

      Except they release a more thought out version off what is already there?

    • bigshynepo

      Releasing the Homepod will do nothing to disrupt the Voice Assistant marketplace like the Ipod did to the MP3 player market or the IPhone did to the cellular phone market.

      The Apple of the present simply can’t be compared to the Apple of the early 2000s.

    • Marc Palumbo

      Whether you agree with it or not, this is damn true.

  • danhenny_76

    does anyone know if theres any word on airplay compatibility for tv setup?

    • Marc Palumbo

      no TV compatibility as I understood

  • Graham Fluet

    tbh i think i’d rather just get an Echo. And if I was really concerned about audio, I’d get an Echo Dot and plug it into a Bose speaker. Last I checked Siri is not really that reliable

    That being said, I have “Hey Cortana” set up and it works fairly decently. I like how I have a full screen display of it running so i can see if it heard me correctly.

  • thereasoner

    Not very good looking for an iDevice, I thought Apple devices were supposed to look nice?…and Siri? It’s already behind the others then.

    A writer at Phandroid described the mesh covering as something found on a typical pair of “knee pads”, I’m sure that he wasn’t implying to a pair owned by Cook though…

    • Waleeed Aly

      Why would The Master require knee pads? Doth he toil in the fields and meadows…?

    • ciderrules

      Sigh, moderation.

      Pretty sad when some as$hole can make homophobic comments but when you call them for what they are your post is moderated?

    • thereasoner

      Humour is homophobia now?

    • John Lofwire

      Butthurt apple lover is all i see.

  • Waleeed Aly

    Very, this is genius. They have put the ‘i’ in innovation, forsooth…

  • neo905

    So to sum things up. Apple phones continue to get anorexically thin but this device and the original Apple Watch is fat and clunky. I thought his company cared about design? This thing looks straight out of the 90’s.

  • sgtpepper & walrus

    It’s so.. beautiful. Perfectly round, and well worth the price. This will be a real game changer, and will revolutionize the home speaker market. /s

    • John Lofwire

      Humm nope 🙂

    • gold mine bros

      Lmfao your dum

  • TheCuddlyKoala

    Finally. I t took Apple to bring a full featured usable product to the masses.

    • Waleeed Aly

      Ah! The gifts of The Orchard are bounteous, are they not…?

  • Steve

    I think Google will dominate the AI landscape, mainly due to all the data they house. With that said, the Google home is a better bang for your buck. Apple didn’t get this one right or should I say copy this one right.

    Google Play music is also a much better all access music streaming platform than Apple music, if Google plays this all well they may actually compete but even they drop plans quickly and rush on to the next best thing. Fingers crossed they stick with this.

    • gold mine bros

      YES exactly!! Say it loud

  • Russell Robinson

    how is this a breakthrough?

    • John Lofwire

      Its apple everything a breakthrough when its made by apple lol

    • Brad Fortin

      It’s a speaker that listens to itself and the room around it and calibrates its output accordingly. As far as I know there isn’t another speaker on the market with that feature (there are some that allow you to calibrate the speaker manually but none that self-calibrate).

    • gold mine bros

      Its not it’s basically Google home with Apple logo slapped on it and instead of $150 it’s $400 of course once again apple is trying to make lots of money

  • Waleeed Aly

    Sorry? Why? I’ve no problem with your latest comment; it does not contain any gross generalisations or unfounded comments.
    Why, even ‘What HiFi’ found the Homepod sound more exciting than the Play 3 (though they were concerned about it being bass heavy) but that does not make the Play 3 ‘junk’.
    Given that the Homepod has 7 tweeters as opposed to one in the Play 3, it should initially ‘sparkle’ more but that could well be fatiguing in the long term…

  • gold mine bros

    This thing is so retarded it’s funny how Apple basically makes their own version of Google home and of course slops a super expensive price tag on it even though it does everything Google home does for a lot less