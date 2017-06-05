News
Android Pay support for Interac debit cards is now available in Canada

Jun 5, 2017

8:28 AM EDT

Android Pay

Android Pay is finally available in Canada as of May 31st, allowing Canadians to make mobile payments with their Android device at locations like Tim Hortons, McDonalds, Best Buy and more, all from their Android smartphones.

Android Pay launched with MasterCard and Visa credit card compatibility at a variety of banks, including BMO, CIBC, Scotiabank, and Desjardins. Starting now, however, Android Pay will also support Interac debit cards from BMO Financial Group, CIBC, Desjardins and Scotiabank, including cards that aren’t Interac Flash enabled.

Using Android Pay, purchases under $100 can be made with a simple tap of a phone, while purchases over this amount require additional authentication, such as a fingerprint scan.

TD and RBC haven’t gotten on board with the Android mobile payments yet, with Google stating that these institutions will likely add the feature in “the next several quarters” instead. Tangerine also doesn’t support Android Pay, although the company says the payment option is “on [its] radar.”

For more on Android Pay, check out a comprehensive guide on how to use the mobile payment feature. As well, experts in Canada recently weighed in on the impact Android Pay may have in Canada.

Update 21/06/17: MobileSyrup reader Angelo reports that Android Pay is also now available for CIBC Visa debit cards.

Comments

  • Did anyone hear anything from PC about them supporting it on interac (I know they already support it with their credit cards so I was hoping they’d be on board with debit as well).

    • Andrew Goldenberg

      CIBC is likely keeping it exclusive to CIBC members for a while.

    • KB2755

      The way I read it previously, all CIBC issued debit cards would be supported and that’s what PC cards say in the bottom right corner. That being said, mine’s not being accepted this morning.

    • It’s Me

      They haven’t added support for debit cards with Apple Pay yet. So far their only answer about mobile payments with debit is “we’ll consider it”. Maybe they’ll add it for Android Pay first.

    • Max Power

      OH wow, I thought apple pay had everything including debit. Cannot believe android pay will have an advantage.

    • It’s Me

      Apple Pay has debit, and most of the partner banks do both credit and debit with it. PC has decided to only do credit for now. At this point, yes, Android Pay might get debit support for PC first. (Edited first post to make that more clear)

    • Max Power

      Ahhh I misread, I thought apple pay didn’t have any debit features. Gotcha.

  • Andrew Goldenberg

    PC financial also not working at the moment.

    • sgtpepper & walrus

      I don’t believe the PCF debit card is included in the merchants being supported. If it were, how awesome that would be.

  • Mark

    Should probably mention that RBC (unsure of others) has their own app which does the same thing for debit cards. Which might be why they’re in no rush

    • ToniCipriani ✓pǝᴉɟᴉɹǝʌ

      For TD, their app only supports credit cards.

    • selonmoi

      And with an impressive 2.7 star rating for RBC Wallet on the Play Store, I’m sure their customers are fully satisfied with the decision not to support Android Pay.

    • Mark

      It has had a lot of crashes for the past two or three weeks, but prior to that I had no problems with mine, and even then it’s usually just starting it up again and it works fine. Altho at the end of the day it would obviously be better for everyone to be under one roof.

    • southerndinner

      It’s also terrible and crashes regularly according to its reviews on the Play Store

  • Max Power

    Error. Please try again later. I can add my CIBC card but can’t verify. Error message.

  • Stephane

    Please stop saying that TD aren’t on board yet. They have been very clear that they won’t support Android Pay.

    • Scott

      how is that different? With enough public pressure TD could change their mind. And I really hope they do.

    • Stephane

      They aren’t in process of integrating with Android Pay, they have said as much. Also, they have their own app and a partnership with the UGO Wallet. They had at least over one year to integrate with Android Pay and they decided not to invest in the platform. I won’t hold my breath about them joining Android Pay, that ship has sailed in my book.

    • selonmoi

      I’m doing my part. Heading to another bank to open my accounts later this morning. When I close my TD accounts, I’ll be sure to say why.

      If and when they ever do adopt Android Pay, you can thank me. 🙂

    • And it’s one of the reason I will be moving away from TD this year. They choose their paths, I choose mine!

    • southerndinner

      They’ve basically said that multiple times on Twitter too. I cancelled my TD accounts on Friday and signed up for CIBC because of it.

  • Jonah Emery

    My CIBC debit/visa still not working.

    • same…

    • Max Power

      VISA works since friday. Debit says SOMETHING WENT WRONG, try again later… Keep us posted lol

    • credit cards have worked since launch, but debit was just launched today

    • Max Power

      Oh yes, I am well aware.

    • still nothing…..????

    • Max Power

      CIBC debit card added successfully. Gotta call 1 844-255-0820 to register card online. Takes 2 minutes. All good.

    • I called they said there was an issue and they dont know when it would be available right now, how thr heck did you get a different answer lol

    • vn33

      On the phone with them right now … Having issues, can’t add. I suspect because they are adding the cards in batches according to the BIN range. Does your card happen to be an Imperial Service card? Number starting with “4506 4460” ?

    • tried 2 different cibc debit cards with different numbers and it says the same thing for that card also “not yet supported” ????

    • vn33

      Bummer … am in same boat

    • any luck, im still not supported and the reps have no idea what im talking about..

    • vn33

      Unfortunately, no … Tried to add it again this morning, but no luck. Rep I talked to said they will call if there’s any changes, but I’m not holding my breath that will happen 🙁

    • Same thing, still can’t add it today as of 12pm…

    • I called, rep had no idea what I was talking about and said it must be an issue with my Google Pixel. Said he never heard of that phone so that’s probably the problem. I’ll wait and try again later.

    • Same here, just keep getting the “Not Yet Support” pop-up.

    • John Murphy

      Worked for me.

  • Steve Aldred

    It let me add my Scotiabank debit card this morning. AP gave it a virtual number.

    • Daniel Martin

      My Scotiabank card isn’t working yet 🙁 hopefully soon

    • Matt Beyer

      Mine not working either. Is yours a Visa debit card too? And which phone? I’m using Google pixel.

    • Daniel Martin

      Mine is a scene visa debt and I’m on a S7. I keep trying but keep get the same it’s not support yet message

    • Matt Beyer

      Exact same card as mine and same results. Let me know if you get it to work and I’ll do the same!

    • Daniel Martin

      Sounds good. I message Scotiabank, but of course no response

    • FireStream
    • Matt Beyer

      Ok. Thanks! Hopefully it won’t be too much longer.

    • Matt Beyer

      I’m not sure why my last post didn’t get accepted by mobile syrup but maybe because I added a link. It was a Google/Android pay support page saying that Scotiabank visa debits are not yet supported. So I’m surprised that some people are claiming to have added their cards.

    • Matt Beyer

      It let me add my card today. Haven’t​tried to see if it works yet though.

    • Matt Beyer

      I should also mention that I’ve been able to use the card through the Scotiabank mobile wallet app but for some reason it says not supported in the Android pay app. That feature has worked since I got the phone about a month ago.

    • Dennis D.

      Was your debit card the scene debit by any chance? I am still unable to add mine.

    • Steve Aldred

      Yes, it’s a scene card. I used it at the Wendy’s drive thru this afternoon and it worked perfectly. Though the clerk looked at me strange when I held my phone to the payment terminal.

  • Many99

    Was able to add a visa debit advantage card

    • how =(

    • Many99

      The card was already linked to google so I only had to enter the verification code

    • Please tell me how you added it, i still can’t get it working and CIBC has no idea whats going on.. I am using the LG G6 and I am with Koodo, i dont know whats going on

  • Jordih

    Yay CIBC advantage card works now! 😀
    It`s no more convenient than using my card, but oh well 😀

    • sgtpepper & walrus

      What do you mean no more convenient than using your card? Are you still prompted to select chequing or savings account, and do you still have to enter your PIN?

      The CIBC Advantage debit card has VISA Debit. So if you got VISA Debit linked to your chequing account and tell the merchant you are paying by “VISA”, it should only be a single tap and you are done. That’s how it is for a standard credit card payment using Android Pay, and it’s very quick and easy.

    • still can’t add mine..

  • John Murphy

    The concern I have is if NFC was disabled in the card itself , does that mean it won’t work once added to Android pay?

    • DS

      Disabled by who? Yourself with a box cutter?

    • John Murphy

      Lol. No. When I first got the card at the bank they asked me if I wanted it disabled or functional. I said yes to disable as I never expected Android pay to come to Canada for a while.

  • southerndinner

    Thanks TD for convincing me to switch banks. Dragging your feet that long is not cool.

    • MarkLastiwka

      I was already heavily leaning towards closing my TD account and switching. This just ended up being the straw that broke the camel’s back. I am not a fan of chequing accounts that charge a fee and require a minimum balance yet pay out no interest. I am switching my chequing to Tangerine.

    • selonmoi

      Me too! Just got my new BMO debit card registered in Android Pay. Waiting for my MasterCard to arrive.

  • Mohammad

    I can see in video he added Scence membership card. how can I add that one. If anyone have a idea??

    • Dennis D.

      Have at least one payment card added. Then click the lower right “+” button. Then “add loyalty programme” and search scene. Take a photo of your barcode and you’re all set.

    • Mohammad

      Thank you now i have to wait for my new cibc credit card so i can add all these loyalties card

  • Mohammad

    Pc card is also issued by CIBC which should work, I just talk to customer Rep. he said Pc had didn’t decide to add debit card support so far only mastercard
    oh well gotta wait for the time to come

  • tvguy

    Just added my cibc debit card and my Scotiabank debit card. Worked like a charm!

    • Daniel Martin

      What kind of Scotiabank card do you have? A scene visa debt one?

    • tvguy

      Yes, Scene debit with the visa pay.

    • Dennis D.

      Was able to add mine today, hbu?

    • Dennis D.

      My scotiabank scene visa debit is still not working :/

    • tvguy

      Maybe contact Scotiabank Mobile banking and make sure your card has been activated properly. Some people had to do this with cibc.

    • FireStream
    • Usman

      Still not able to add CIBC debit card. Says you can’t add card quite yet.

    • mjh49783ab

      I added mine without a problem this morning. Maybe they’re rolling it out in batches, instead of all at once?

  • Warren Barbour

    As for PC Financial debit cards, could it be that because they do not charge for debit card transactions, it’s not a source of revenue for them. To add debit cards to Android pay would be an expense for PCF which they cannot recover unless they start charging their customers. To keep the status quo on service charges, I’m fine with using the actual card instead.

  • Brad Fortin

    Using Android Pay, purchases under $100 can be made with a simple tap of a phone, while purchases over this amount require additional authentication, such as a fingerprint scan.

    Wait, what? So anyone can just walk by and get up $100 from an Android Pay enabled phone just like a card? What could go wrong?

    • MarkLastiwka

      I’m not sure of the details, but you would probably also need to unlock your phone as well.

    • thereasoner

      This is my understanding as well. Even without a fingerprint sensor you’ll still need to use pin or pattern to unlock first.

    • Yes, this is what’s required. The app won’t work unless you have a secured lock screen.

    • selonmoi

      Sorry? Your concern is that someone is going to run around with a payment terminal and tap it against your phone while you’re using it (the screen has to be on)?

      As you point out, cards already work like this. Have you ever seen someone running around tapping a payment terminal against the wallets in people’s back pockets?

      I think this is a great convenience feature. It’s already slightly more secure than a card (due to the screen-on requirement), and I’m way less likely to lose my phone than my wallet or a card. And if I do, I can always remote-wipe it.

  • Raymond Chan

    Anyone having problem with CIBC credit card to use Android pay at McDonald’s?
    It works anywhere else other than McDonald’s, tried two different stores already.

  • FireStream
    • Dennis D.

      Thanks for this! Hopefully they get it up and running soon!

    • FireStream

      what’s weird a friend can add his debit visa from scotia and some others can as well.

      so Idk i have conflicting info from twitter / calling in / and facebook/ reddit and the likes :s

    • Dennis D.

      Maybe they’re enabling the cards in waves?

    • FireStream

      have to be but in my screencap from them on twitter it says they are working on it.

      so people are ether BS’s everyone or scotiais BS me

    • Dennis D.

      Sigh, guess we must be patient…

    • FireStream

      its weird others works and some dont i dont get it

    • Dennis D.

      Me too, no idea what they’re doing tbh

    • Dennis D.

      Hey, keep trying, mine finally worked this morning!

    • phoomp

      I’d recommend patience.
      Often, customer support agents are not always told about what developers are doing, especially in organizations with thousands of employees. For example, it’s possible that Scotia Bank’s Android Pay launch didn’t go exactly as planned this morning and their developers are scrambling to get it working and are enabling customer accounts in batches; in that scenario, customer support agents may not have the most up to date info.

      Patience. It’s not like this is introducing hardship into your life.

    • sgtpepper & walrus

      Ah yes, good ol’ Farhad with his scripted response. A most reliable source.

  • Hopefully they’ll add Royal soon. and PC Debit!

  • Still can’t get my CIBC card added, they have no idea what Im talking about; the guy on the phone was surprised he could add his own card OMG! I helped him but he cant help me and I have been on the phone for about an hour so far.

    EDIT**
    He has me on hold, I think he is just waiting for me to hang up.. ????

    • ahzs645

      same

    • Matthew Imhoff

      Try updating Google Play Services.

  • sgtpepper & walrus

    Regarding PC Financial debit cards, here’s something interesting. If you open the Android Pay app, and from the top right menu select Participating Banks, you will see that it indicates PC Financial debit cards are accepted. I tried to add mine this evening, but I still get the error saying the card is not accepted. Perhaps it’s coming soon.

    • Dennis D.

      I believe you read the columns wrong. Under the “unsupported” column are the “President’s Choice Financial Debit Cards”. Only their credit cards are supported atm.

    • sgtpepper & walrus

      Damn! I missed that. 🙁

    • kevin

      Spoke to them yesterday, and they said they are working on it

  • NeilX

    Still no luck with Scotia Scene Debit Card

    • Dennis D.

      From the android pay support page, under unsupported cards is Visa Debit so I think that is why the scotia scene visa debit card doesn’t work right now. Hopefully they add support soon.

    • NeilX

      Up and running now

    • What did you do get it up and running? Having the same problem with my Scotia and CIBC debit cards.

    • NeilX

      Just adding my Scotia Scene Debit and it took it.

    • Dennis D.

      Not working for mine atm. :/

    • Dennis D.

      Was able to finally add mine!

  • selonmoi

    Just added my BMO debit card successfully. It didn’t work when I tried this morning, perhaps because I had just opened the account yesterday (goodbye TD!).

    The verification step is supposed to use BMO’s app, but that failed so I had to call the bank. They were able to do it for me in a few minutes (though I did have to correct them once when they said Apple Pay).

  • hakkers519

    So what was the solution? His comment has been deleted.

    • download and make sure google play service is downloaded and updated, even though it said it was installed on my LG G6 I clicked install again and it went and downloaded to my device then BOOM it worked; now CIBC keeps calling me to find out if my problem is fixed and of course Im not going to call back because they are stoopid lol. GOODLUCK!

    • hakkers519

      Thanks. Wasn’t able to to redownload Google Play Services. But once I removed my card and re added it, it’s now allowed me to finally add my debit card.

    • Yay!