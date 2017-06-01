Xbox Game Pass now available to all Xbox One owners

Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass is now available to all Xbox One owners, regardless of their Xbox Live membership status.
Previously, the unlimited game subscription service, which launched last week, was limited to Xbox Live Gold account holders. Owners of Microsoft’s console can sign up for a 14-day trial to check out the service.
Priced at $12 CAD per month, Xbox Game Pass grants Xbox One unlimited access to a back catalogue of Xbox One and Xbox 360 games, including recent blockbusters like Halo 5: Guardians.
