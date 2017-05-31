Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant release has reportedly been pushed back

Samsung’s Bixby voice assistant has reportedly been delayed until at least the end of June.
According to a report by The Wall Street Journal, Samsung has had difficulty in getting Bixby to properly understand English syntax and grammar.
When reached for comment, Samsung told The WSJ that “Bixby Voice benefits from time to further enhance natural language understanding, and we are currently growing our user testing in the U.S. to prepare for launch.”
It’s unclear how this might affect Canadian release timing. So far, Samsung has only confirmed a general spring 2017 window for Bixby for the United States and Canada.
Initially, The WSJ says that Samsung had internally set a U.S. launch for the end of May.
Bixby was officially revealed back in March as an answer to Apple’s Siri, Google’s Assistant and Amazon’s Alexa. The Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8+ are the first devices that will support Bixby, which will be compatible with over 10 Samsung-native apps, including Camera, Contacts, Gallery, Messages and Settings. Compatibility is also planned for a variety of third-party apps in the future.
Bixby can even beatbox, rap and insult Siri.
MobileSyrup has reached out to Samsung for further comment on when Bixby Voice will reach Canada.
Source: The Wall Street Journal Via: Engadget
