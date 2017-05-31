Apple’s ‘Siri Speaker’ is reportedly entering manufacturing on the eve of WWDC

Apple’s answer to the Amazon Echo and Google Home has entered manufacturing, according to a report stemming from Bloomberg.
The report indicates that it’s likely that the ‘Siri Speaker’ will be shown off at WWDC next week, though Apple won’t be shipping the device until later this year, backing up rumours that have been swirling for a few weeks.
The Siri Speaker is expected to feature extensive HomeKit and Home app integration, allowing users to more easily control supported smart home IoT gadgets with voice commands.
The still unannounced project is also tipped to feature “virtual surround sound technology” and “more advanced acoustics” when compared to its main competitors, according to Bloomberg. This likely means that Apple Music will play a significant role in Apple’s upcoming Siri Speaker.
Bloomberg claims that Apple is “considered including sensors that measure a room’s acoustics and automatically adjust audio levels during use.”
Along with the Siri Speaker, Apple is expected to also reveal new MacBook Pro laptops with updated internal hardware, as well as a revamped 12-inch MacBook with with improved internals.
Apple’s WWDC keynote is set for this coming Monday June 4th at 1pm ET/10am PT. MobileSyrup will be on the ground covering all the announcements from event.
Source: Bloomberg
