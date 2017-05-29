News
LG V30 could adopt wild slide-out secondary screen design

Over the weekend, perennial leaker Evan Blass dropped what could be our first look at the LG V30.

The renders show a device that features a slide-out secondary display. Essentially, the upcoming smartphone looks like LG decided to marry the design of the BlackBerry Priv with the utility of the MacBook Pro’s Touch Bar. Blass doesn’t say too much about what kind of functionality the secondary display will offer, but based on the renders, it appears the screen will double as an app launcher and on-screen keyboard.

Blass cautions that the renders may not represent the final design of the V30, noting it’s “not clear if the project is still headed in this direction.”

What do you think of the design? Do you think the secondary display, as seen here, is practical?

Source: Twitter (1), (2), (3) Via: The Verge

  • hebdo27

    I have a V20 and love it… I would totally go for that however I don’t think a slide out of that size and magnitude is even possible. They should remove the always on screen from the top and move it to the bottom, make it about as thick as one full row of icons with date/time/notifications as shown and we would be golden!

  • JD

    So I guess we’re going back to Gimmicks with Android.

    • Jason

      Well spec wise we’re reaching the end of how small we can make processors. We can still make higher res cameras and more ram but without a faster processor that doesn’t mean much, and Android pretty much has all the features anyone would want, so ya we have to go back to gimmicks. At least until we get full Windows on a mobile device.

  • Victoria G.

    I’d be interested in rocking a slider device. Are we bringing old school back? I love it!

  • Jason

    For a keyboard this makes sense but for a second screen? Lets say the renders are accurate and it just a smaller app drawer why would we need that? I see it much easier to just put an icon on my home screen if I use it allot of I just go through the existing drawer to find the one I want, I feel opening the second screen and searching would take more time. The e-ink screen to make makes more sense it barely uses any battery and it can show important information without truing the screen on, that’s one of the reasons why I got a Pebble.

