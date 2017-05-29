News
Koodo is shutting down its self-serve iOS and Android app on June 30

May 29, 2017

7:01 AM EDT

15 comments

Koodo Mobile

Koodo has sent an email out to subscribers announcing that the carrier plans to shut down its dedicated self-serve iPhone and Android app on June 30th.

The email reads as follows:
“We wanted to let you know that we’re closing down our app on June 30 as it reached the end of its lifespan. Customers have increasingly showed us their preference for our mobile site to manage their account, and less and less are using our Self Serve app.

Our mobile-friendly site has more functions that can be easily accessed from your phone. Follow the instructions below to quickly bookmark our Self Serve site on your phone to continue to easily access tracking of your usage and more.”

Koodo has not revealed a reason why it’s shutting down the app, only mentioning that “less and less” subscribers are using the app.

The carrier suggests that users add ‘koodomobile/selfserve.com‘ to the home page of their phone as a replacement.

Comments

  • JD

    I hate their mobile site, in fact I hate their new site, it still doesn’t do half the things the old site did. The app works and it’s part of Koodo’s great centric service. Who are these people who insist on the mobile site?

    • Roger

      They are trying to reduce cost by having one website that serves as both desktop & mobile. It just does not work in most cases, especially not for self-service type of site. I think it works better for consumption-only sites like news sites.

    • JD

      Of course they are (Trying to cut costs that is). But I hate it when companies say oh this is because you guys asked for it! Like those goddamn McD Kiosks. I bet the question started as “Do you order stuff on Tablets? Yes. Do you like to order stuff on Tablets? Yes” There you have it people love ordering stuff on tablets! Screw the kids at the counter.

    • Omis

      Customer is always right is no longer a thing. Now it’s the investors are always right.

    • Stephen B Morris

      Hasn’t been a thing in a very long time.

    • SV650

      Actually never was. It was just a marketing slogan.

    • JD

      Well that and quality customers are hard to come by these days.
      I recommend watching Idiocracy as to why.

  • Nioc Tib

    Apps are useless if a single-app-website can do the work on all OSes. This a logical trend to take place for many services. Maintaining apps for each OSes is labour intensive as opposed to web apps which are coded once. Coders simply have to get better with web app coding.

  • It was pre-loaded on their version of the S8 and now it’s gonna be shut down. Why did they include it in the first place…
    Anyways, I never used it, the web version works way better!

  • Mark

    oh man, this sucks. one tap and the app opens and shows data usage. website is way more steps to open browser and login and navigate to usage area. ughhhhh

    the site is fine for everything else but i check data usage daily.

    • Emil

      Just tried. It’s three taps which is not bad at all. Plus, now I get to see balance I have on my tab. The app didn’t have that.

  • John W

    It got super slow at some point… Nothing would load… That’s when i stopped using it.

  • PP

    What else could you expect from an old, badly designed app. What else could you expect from a company that doesn’t honor it’s warranties, that will systematically lie to you when you have a problem with the phone… What could you expect from a company that went from paying you 15 $ per month to decrease the balance to asking you to pay 15$ a month for the balance, a 30$ a month difference……. You can expect they will lie themselves into thinking their customers prefer the web site over what they consider a expense, the app. I have to say that the phone service is ok though….. Like I am all exited to have a good phone service when I use it less and less. You know, if they stop maintaining their web site and were offering to send paper info about their service… It is likely that more and more people would ask the paper package as the site is less and less useful…. They will then tell people they are closing the web site because people showed more and more interest in paper version….. This is exactly what is happening. They are so full of themselves to think we are too stupid to see how they are…. I’m staying with them only to wait for the opportunity to pay myself back for the horrible experience I had with them and the phone they owe me….

  • JD

    The kiosk doesn’t but the guy in the back still does.

  • Jonavin

    Honestly I hate using apps for most websites. You don’t need an app for everything. Never used the Rogers app after installing it. Never used the WIND app, and don’t care that Public Mobile doesn’t have an app. I am also anniyed by web sites that insists that you download their app. Maybe it’s just me, but I generally perfer browing in Desktop Mode, even on a mobile phone. Granted my phone have 5.5″+ screens.

    What they could do is just build a browse wrapper app for those people who feel like they need an app.