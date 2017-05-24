News
Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass subscription service to launch in Canada on June 1

May 24, 2017

12:22 PM EDT

12 comments

a Xbox One controller

Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s recently announced gaming subscription service, will officially launch in Canada on June 1st, the company has announced

Priced at $11.99 CAD a month, the service grants Xbox One users unlimited access to more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 backward compatible titles. Notable games include Halo 5: Guardians, BioShock Infinite, XCOM: Enemy Within and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, among others. The full list of available titles can be found on the Xbox website. Moreover, Microsoft promises to add more titles to the service each month.

Xbox Live Gold members can check out the service starting today by signing up for a 14-day free trial. On June 1st, Microsoft will open the service to all Xbox Live account holders. Later in the year, major retailers will start carrying pre-paid subscription cards.

For those that want to add a Xbox Games Pass title to their permanent collection, each and every included game, as well as any related downloadable content, is available to purchase at a discount while subscribed to the service.

“Xbox Game Pass reflects our continuing aspiration and commitment to offer gamers the best product for the most value, and joins the diverse experiences only available on Xbox One such as Xbox One Backward Compatibility and Xbox Play Anywhere,” says Microsoft. “With one low monthly price for unlimited access to tons of games, along with exclusive discounts, Xbox Game Pass is a tremendous opportunity to better meet the needs of all gamers.”

Do you plan to check out Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass? Tell us in the comment section.

Source: Xbox Wire

Comments

  • seinfeldand24

    Personally I think this is a huge step forward for Microsoft. Great program and even better value for your money. I primarily play on PS4 and hope Sony is taking notes. I will definitely try out the Game Pass on Xbox One.

  • John Lofwire

    No thanks using ps4 here and wont get a xbone now or ever.

    • jar jar

      ok

    • villain

      K lol

  • Andrew Holt

    I am getting a little burned out with too many subscriptions to various services already. Netflix, CraveTV, Spotify, a few sports packages, Adobe, MS Office, it’s starting to get out of hand now, and people really don’t own anything anymore. I’m interested in this xbox service, but would have to cut some of my other subscriptions first.

    • Eluder

      This is the business model of today, subscriptions mean a constant flow of money for the company, rather than a one off purchase. It sucks for the consumer, but the businesses love it.

    • Andrew Holt

      Well, I’m at the point, and I’m sure there are others like me, where for every new subscription I am going to add, another service is going to have to get cut. And I’m really going to just go back to non-subscription purchases as much as I can, only buying the stuff that I am really interested in.

    • You aren’t alone. I also signed up for audible before I realized that in Toronto we have Overdrive for free and its basically the same thing. There is too many subs and some are the same company billing you twice or even 3 times. I am slowly dropping everything but Netflix and I keep that for the kids.

