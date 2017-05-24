Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft’s recently announced gaming subscription service, will officially launch in Canada on June 1st, the company has announced
Priced at $11.99 CAD a month, the service grants Xbox One users unlimited access to more than 100 Xbox One and Xbox 360 backward compatible titles. Notable games include Halo 5: Guardians, BioShock Infinite, XCOM: Enemy Within and Saints Row IV: Re-Elected, among others. The full list of available titles can be found on the Xbox website. Moreover, Microsoft promises to add more titles to the service each month.
Xbox Live Gold members can check out the service starting today by signing up for a 14-day free trial. On June 1st, Microsoft will open the service to all Xbox Live account holders. Later in the year, major retailers will start carrying pre-paid subscription cards.
For those that want to add a Xbox Games Pass title to their permanent collection, each and every included game, as well as any related downloadable content, is available to purchase at a discount while subscribed to the service.
“Xbox Game Pass reflects our continuing aspiration and commitment to offer gamers the best product for the most value, and joins the diverse experiences only available on Xbox One such as Xbox One Backward Compatibility and Xbox Play Anywhere,” says Microsoft. “With one low monthly price for unlimited access to tons of games, along with exclusive discounts, Xbox Game Pass is a tremendous opportunity to better meet the needs of all gamers.”
Source: Xbox Wire
