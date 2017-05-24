Business
Canadians trust Telus the most over Rogers and Bell, says study

May 24, 2017

1:29 PM EDT

18 comments

telus

When it comes to wireless service, Canadians seem to trust Telus more than Rogers and Bell.

According to a list of the most trusted brands in the country complied by the University of Victoria (UVIC). The report is known as the Gustavson Brand Trust Index (GBTI), which is a measurement of opinions gathered from 6590 Canadian consumers on 294 corporate and product brands across 26 categories, such as travel, retail, food, gas stations and more. The GBTI judges brand trust based on consumer perceptions of the companies’ integrity, values, product performance and relationship with customers, as well as how likely people are to recommend them.

The top three brands in Canada overall were Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC), Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) and Costco, respectively.

Telus was named Canada’s most trusted telecommunications company, placing 207th overall, compared to 230th in 2016. Rogers came in at 290 on the list, narrowly edging out Bell at 291. The two companies previously placed 272nd and 275th, respectively, in last year’s rankings.

Interestingly, another recent Canadian study focused on wireless customer service satisfaction, found Bell slightly edging out Rogers in overall customer satisfaction. Both companies came in at the bottom of the list of carriers in that report as well. Telus came out on top out of the big three, but fifth overall on that list, with Virgin, Koodo, and Vidéotron placing in the top three spots, respectively.

The overall ranking for other major Canadian telecom companies were as follows:

  • Koodo – 226th (compared to 251st in 2016)
  • Virgin – 231st (was not on the 2016 list)
  • Fido – 259th (compared to 233rd in 2016)
  • Wind Mobile – 265th (compared to 258th)

Other Canadian carriers like Sasktel and Vidéotron did not make the list.

Here’s how some other tech-related companies placed:

  • Tesla – 14th (compared to 11th in 2016)
  • Apple – 16th (compared to 50th in 2016)
  • Google – 20th (compared to 26th in 2016)
  • Sony – 32nd (compared to 30th in 2016)
  • Microsoft – 38th (compared to 75th in 2016)
  • Netflix – 45th (compared to 130th in 2016)

The full 2017 Gustavson Brand Trust Index can be viewed here.

Comments

  • Ulysses Grant

    Canadians trust Rogers slightly better than Bell but that doesn’t mean Canadians trust them. Personally, I trust them when it comes to ripping my pocket off. I know I can rely on them to do that. LOL

  • Jackie DeSousa

    Survey was done inside a Rogers store, and only the employees were working.

  • John W

    This kind of surveys are a joke. Just opinion of few thousand out of millions.
    Off course all those Rogers n Bell customer with old corporate cheap plan are happy. You will find out how trust worthy they are once you tried to renegotiate plans or after you switch provider.

    • Rev0lver

      What specific problem do you have with their methodology?

  • Andrew Holt

    Very interesting that 2 out of the top 3 trusted companies overall (MEC and Costco) you have to pay just for the “privilege” of shopping there.

    • CAA you have to pay too. Seems like they know how to please people, its called double dipping.

  • Stephen B Morris

    Not a very high bar to clear.

  • Jon Duke

    Kind of funny. Videotron wins a satisfaction award every year yet they didn’t make the list. More like, they didn’t bother asking people of Quebec for their opinion.

    • Rev0lver

      Quebec has very strange laws when it comes to surveys and contests so it’s usually easier to just exclude the province.

      But it’s more likely that they left them out because they only operate in Quebec…

    • Jon Duke

      I thought Wind (Freedom) was also considered a regional carrier? Videotron also operates in Ottawa.

      I think you might be right on your first reason. Quebec always have to have weird laws. It’s annoying to be honest.

  • johnx

    So really, the most trusted was Telus, but the wording of the title is slightly misleading by the structure of sentence.

    • Acrobat1991

      Yes exactly what I saw….why just not start with Telus being number one ?

  • MoYeung

    “The top three brands in Canada overall were Mountain Equipment Co-op (MEC), Canadian Automobile Association (CAA) and Costco, respectively.”

    Why Costco ranked so high?

  • Was this article written by a professional? I wonder

  • Smanny

    Apple – 16th (compared to 50th in 2016)
    Google – 20th (compared to 26th in 2016)

    I would have thought Google would have been higher than Apple. How did Apple jump from 50 to 16? Google was 26 and went to 20. What did Apple do to jump that much in one year? Trust doesn’t come to mind.

    • JoMore

      For real or are you trolling?
      After the san bernardino shooting, apple refused to create a backdoor to their software and stuck up for user privacy. That creates, you know, trust…
      Google’s main business model is to data mine and sell advertisements based on your information.

  • Luiz Amaral ★彡

    “Trust no one”

  • Whome

    This is like saying I trust a pit bull more than I trust a rottweiler. Either way it’s possible I’m going to get bit.